NORTH GEORGIA —A state-mandated ban on all outdoor burning is in effect from May 1 through Sept. 30.
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has imposed the ban to comply with Federal Clean Air Regulations. According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, careless burning of debris is the leading cause of wildfires in Georgia.
The Open Burning Ban prohibits citizens and businesses from burning yard and land-clearing debris. This rule is in addition to the year-round state ban on the burning of household garbage.
In the hot months of summer, the ozone in the air can reach unhealthy levels. Outdoor burning is a significant contributor to the pollutants that form ozone, according to the Georgia EPD.
