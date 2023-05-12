Sons of American Legion mourns loss of member

MILTON, Ga. — Barge “Peter” Stoios, Sons of the American Legion Post 201 member and former Fulton County Schools bus driver, died in a car accident May 6.
Police responded to the call at around 10:51 p.m. that night, and upon arrival, determined Stoios had been ejected after attempting to negotiate a curve in his 1990 Mazda Miata on Birmingham Highway. According to the police report, a preliminary investigation indicated his vehicle left the roadway, struck a power pole and spun off the roadway.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Peter’s memorial expenses, with $3,490 a $5,000 goal raised. According to the page, he leaves behind two daughters, Sophia and Jacquilyn. Any leftover money will go toward the cost of their trip to Australia, Peter’s home country, to spread the ashes.
“He was the most loving father one could hope for and will be missed terribly,” Sophia said.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Peter Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 201 on Wills Road.
— Amber Perry