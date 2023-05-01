 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

See highlights from Johns Creek International Festival

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Gathering the attention of kids at the Johns Creek International Festival April 29, an animated Chetter Galloway told a story from the stage which began with six rabbits sitting along the Volta River in Ghana.

He prepped the audience for interaction.

“You'll hear me throughout the performance say, ‘ago,’ a Swahili term which means, ‘Are you listening? Are you here? Are you present?’ Or my own definition — ‘do you have a heartbeat?’” Galloway said, making thumping noises.

JC 0504 International Fest (2).JPG

Chetter Galloway tells a story about animals along the Volta River in Ghana at the International Festival in Johns Creek April 29. Galloway is the president of the Kuumba Storytellers of Georgia, an organization whose mission is to preserve African oral tradition.

Galloway was one of more than a dozen performers at the International Festival, held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. across from the Atlanta Athletic Club on Medlock Bridge Road. In its fifth year, the event drew thousands of visitors and represented countries from around the world through performances, food and vendors.

Home to more than 83,000 residents, Johns Creek is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the nation. Johns Creek’s Edie Damann, who has taken the lead on planning since the festival’s inception, said the city has an international population of more than 51 percent.

African storytelling

Galloway is the president of the Kuumba Storytellers of Georgia, a nonprofit whose mission is to preserve African oral tradition.

Recently, the organization received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, which funded an educational program called “The Big Read.” A book is selected, and book clubs around Metro Atlanta read it, discuss it and develop activities around it. Kuumba also offers monthly programs.

Galloway began his storytelling career through “living history,” which he said is typically done in third person, unless it’s a special focus vignette. After working for some time as a museum curator, he went on to earn a master’s in storytelling from East Tennessee State University.

For Galloway, the importance of African tradition is in the morals and wisdom passed down from elders of African communities. Galloway gravitates toward trickster stories because those are his personality.

“I’m the jokester of the family,” said Galloway, the youngest of 10 children.

A better understanding

Johns Creek residents Cassandra and Renard Johnson were two visitors enjoying the festivities April 29 and were waiting on desserts, banana pudding and one with strawberry. They had lamb gyros earlier.

Cassandra and Renard’s dog Xena, named for the warrior princess, sat in front of them. The family recently moved from Richmond, Virginia.

“This gives you the opportunity to see other people's culture, their native environment,” Cassandra said. “I think it's good, so we have a better understanding of each other.”

JC 0504 International Fest (4).JPG

Cassandra and Renard Johnson, new residents of Johns Creek, wait for dessert at the International Festival April 29.

She especially liked cultural performances, the dancing and expression. Parama had just performed, a woman in traditional Indian attire who used the whole stage with classical dance. Before Parama, the drum team from the Taiwanese School of Georgia performed.

“I've enjoyed it since we've come out. The food is great, the music is good, and just the camaraderie of the people,” Renard said. “It's a good day to have it.”

Saturday was warm with clear skies.

More representation

In addition to performances and food aromas filling the festival area, there were several rows of vendors in The Global Marketplace. One was Kusuma Reddy, founder of Culturorama.

Launched on International Women’s Day last year, Reddy sells multicultural dolls handmade in India which helps fund children’s education. Most are crocheted by women, in a craft called “amigurumi.”

JC 0504 International Fest (3).JPG

Kusuma Reddy, founder of Culturorama, stands with multicultural dolls handmade by groups based in India. Reddy’s was one of a number of displays at the International Festival in Johns Creek April 29. Dollars spent on the dolls help fund children’s education in India.

Reddy was a teacher for eight years, working out of India’s slums — where kids can’t afford to attend school. She worked for a nonprofit that hosted Sunday classes, teaching basic math and science. Her inspiration for the business stemmed from an instance where one student brought in a White doll.

“I was really shocked to know those girls felt like the Indian girls are not beautiful enough to be made into toys,” Reddy said. “For them, the beauty standards were to be thin, to be fair, to have blonde hair, you know, all the Western standards.”

Disturbed by the conversation, she had the idea to make toys that represented Indian kids.

“I wanted to do something to make those girls feel proud of themselves,” Reddy said.

Reach Amber Perry at 770-847-8334. Follow her on Twitter @ambermarieperry