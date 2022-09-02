Scholarships awarded by Alpharetta American Legion

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — American Legion Post 201 in Alpharetta has awarded college scholarships of $1,000 to four students in North Georgia.
“This year’s applicants were all outstanding students whose work ethic and maturity demonstrated their future success in their educational goals and as future community leaders,” Tom Billings, Post 201’s scholarship chairman and adjutant said. “We are proud to have them represent our American Legion Post.”
Scholarship recipients include the following students:
Jefferson High School Student Dylan Ryoul, who will study electrical engineering at Georgia Southern University.
Cambridge High School Student Laura Watkins, who will study elementary and special education at the University of North Georgia.
North Forsyth High School Student Emma Turner, who will study music and music education at the University of North Georgia.
Lassiter High School Student Anthony Fiorenza, who will study accounting and finance at Grover City College.