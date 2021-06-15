CUMMING, Ga. — The Sawnee Electric Membership Foundation, created by Sawnee EMC in 2003, announced will distribute more than $24,000 to 10 local nonprofit organizations.
The funds for these projects are raised from Sawnee EMC’s member-owners through the Operation Round Up Program, a charitable program unique to electric cooperatives and is designed to give members a means of working together to use their small change to make an impact in their local communities.
Operation Round Up allows participating members to round up their electric bill to the next dollar. On average, participating members contribute $6 per year. The money collected through Operation Round Up is directed to the Foundation and is then administered in a series of grants by its volunteer board of directors.
Additionally, the Foundation Board approved $1,546 for two lineworker scholarships through the Brian Johnson Memorial Scholarship. The scholarships will fulfill the balance for two students, Coley Loudermilk and Thomas Trudnak, to receive their Lineworker Certification through North Georgia Technical College.
The Foundation Board approved $24,490 for local charitable organizations.
The second quarter grants are:
• C.A.S.T. for Kids
• The ALS Association Georgia
• Bald Ridge Lodge, Inc.
• Northview Techno Titans Robotics Foundation
• MUST Ministries, Inc.
• Recovery Community Foundation of Forsyth
• Act Together Ministries, Inc.
• Safe Boating Lake Lanier, Inc.
• Prism of Georgia, Inc.
• Dawson County Humane Society
“Giving back to the community is a core cooperative principle and the Operation Round Up Program is a great way for Sawnee EMC’s members to give back locally – they make this program possible,” said Blake House, Vice President of Member Services.
Each month, approximately 16,000 Sawnee EMC members voluntarily choose to round up their electric bill to the next highest dollar. The extra change has allowed the Foundation Board to donate over $3.7 million back into local communities since its inception in 2003.
To learn more about Sawnee EMC Foundation’s Operation Round Up Program and the Foundation, visit www.sawnee.com/oru or contact Cindy Badgett, Director of External Affairs, at 678-455-1399 or via email cindy.badgett@sawnee.com.
