Sandy Springs offers variety of Summer camps

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — On weekdays throughout June and July, Sandy Springs is hosting unique summer camps for children.
Each camp has a special theme, ranging from basketball to Broadway. Parents pay for summer camp programs by the week, and each kid’s schedule is customizable. Some children go to the same camp for weeks in a row, while others change camps every week. Many kids go from one camp in the morning to a different camp in the afternoon.
The Summer Art Camp at the Abernathy Arts Center takes place every week of the camp series, hosting dozens of kids a day from ages 6-12.
Campers are separated into rooms by age and can choose to attend the morning session from 9 a.m. to noon, the afternoon session from 1-4 p.m., or all day from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
“We have a nice-sized crowd for the first week,” said Mindy Spritz, director of the Abernathy Arts Center. “We did scratchboard projects today and beautiful watercolor with the older campers. We did an abstract organic shape design project with little ones. I put it on Facebook; these 6-and 7-year-olds are knocking it out of the park!”
Many of the campers live in Sandy Springs, but several kids from out of town come to stay with family for a week to attend summer camp. This summer, kids have come from places as far away as Alabama and New York.
Camp instructors are paid professionals including art educators and working artists who have experience teaching children. To assist teachers in the classrooms, the camp also uses the volunteer efforts of high school and college students who are pursuing a future in the arts. Spritz also has a history of teaching children and enjoys helping the art instructors and the students, assisting wherever she can.
“Twelve months ago today I had no idea this would be happening in my future,” Spritz said. “I'm just really thrilled to be here. Also, we still have spaces available, so don't miss out!”
The Summer Art Camp is just one of the 13 camps offered this year. Other camps offer themes related to sports, theatre, nature and even learning medicine.
Camps Schedule
June 5-9: Summer Art Camp, Ultimate Frisbee Camp
Ultimate Frisbee Camp is for ages 10-14 and is held daily from 9 a.m. to noon at Hammond Park. Campers receive two tickets to an Atlanta Hustle home game.
June 12-16: Summer Art Camp, Ultimate Frisbee Camp, Explorer Summer Camp, All-Sports Camp, Basketball Camp, Wilderness Medicine Camp
The Explorer Summer Camp runs from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at Ison Springs Elementary School, with visits from special guests, an off-site water day, a kayaking field trip and a trip to the movie theatre.
The All-Sports Camp is also from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at Sandy Springs Middle School. Activities include kickball, dodgeball, golf, flag football, basketball, soccer, water games and more. The Basketball Camp is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Sandy Springs Middle School.
The Wilderness Medicine Camp is at Hammond Park, where participants age 8-12 will role-play emergencies and natural disasters while learning about snake bites, poisonous plants, forest fires and other dangers.
June 19-23: Summer Art Camp, Ultimate Frisbee Camp, Explorer Summer Camp, All-Sports Camp, Basketball Camp, Little Doctor School Summer Camp
Running from 9 a.m. to noon at Hammond Park, this week’s new Little Doctor School Summer Camp caters to little ones role-playing as doctors, learning about vital organs, using simple medical equipment and administering first aid.
June 26-30: Summer Art Camp, Ultimate Frisbee Camp, Explorer Summer Camp, All-Sports Camp, Basketball Camp, Equine Veterinary Summer Camp, NextGen Broadway Camp
This week will introduce two new camps, the Equine Veterinary Summer Camp and the NextGen Broadway Camp. In the Equine Veterinary Camp, kids will learn about horse care and maintenance and will leave with an adopted plush toy horse.
The NextGen Broadway Camp is the first in a series of two camps put on by City Springs Theatre Company and Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. Children in grades 6-8 will learn and perform “Dear Edwina Jr.” They will meet at the Studio Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
No camps are scheduled the week of July 3 - 7.
July 10-14: Summer Art Camp, Explorer Summer Camp, All-Sports Camp, Basketball Camp, NextGen Broadway Camp, Teen Medical School Summer Camp
Teen Medical School Summer Camp will be introduced this week. Participants in grades 6-9 will discuss the steps to becoming a doctor. The camp meets at Hammond Park from 9 a.m. to noon.
The next installment of the NextGen Broadway Camp will also take place this week from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in Studio Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. Students in grades 2-5 will learn and star in Disney’s “The Aristocats Kids.”
July 17–21: Summer Art Camp, Explorer Summer Camp, All-Sports Camp, Basketball Camp, Little Vet Cat School Summer Camp
Cat lovers will be drawn to this week's Little Vet Cat School Summer Camp, taking place at Hammond Park from 9 a.m. to noon. The camp will see kindergarten through fifth graders role-play as vets, learning about animal body language and cat care, and take home an adopted plush toy cat.
July 24-28: Summer Art Camp, All-Sports Camp, Basketball Camp, Musical Theater Camp, Sports Medicine Summer Camp
The final week in the summer camp series will include two new camps, the Musical Theater Camp with Alliance Theatre and the Sports Medicine Summer Camp.
This is the last camp in the little medical school series which runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Hammond Park. The sports medicine camp will teach kids about hand and knee injuries, why we sweat, and the responsibilities of being a sports medicine professional.
The musical theatre camp is presented by Alliance Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids are divided into two groups, one with kindergarteners and first graders, and one with kids in second and third grade.
Details about each camp, including age ranges and admission costs, can be found at artsandysprings.org/summer-camp.