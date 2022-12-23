Safe Kids North Fulton group shares holiday safety tips

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Christmas is approaching fast, which means that local roads and highways will soon be packed with people traveling to see friends or family, enjoying the holiday season.
But to make sure that everyone really does enjoy the holidays, and everyone gets home safely, the Roswell Fire Department and Safe Kids North Fulton have released a set of holiday travel tips and recommendations.
“For many families, the holiday season usually means traveling to visit friends or relatives, so we want every family to know the simple things they can do to stay safe in and around cars,” Roswell Fire and Life Safety Educator Chad Miller said. “Road injuries are the leading cause of preventable deaths and injuries to children in the United States. Meanwhile, correctly used child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71 percent; however, half of the car seats are installed incorrectly.”
Safe Kids North Fulton recommends the following holiday travel tips:
- Everybody needs their own restraint. Make it a rule: Everyone buckled—every ride, every time—whether it’s the long trip to visit family or around the block to the mall.
- If you are flying, take your car seat with you and use it on the plane. It will be a benefit to have it with you at your destination and when you travel to and from the airport. Let car rental companies know in advance if you need to rent a car seat or booster seat.
- Watch out for small kids and distracted drivers in parking lots that are busier than usual during the holidays.
- Remind your inexperienced teen driver to be extra alert during the holidays when people are more distracted, and the weather can be tricky.
- Avoid distractions while driving. No text message or playlist is worth the risk of taking your eyes off the road. Set your GPS to voice-activated so you can concentrate on driving without having to look at your phone.
- Plan to use a designated driver or car service to make sure you get home safely if you drink alcohol.
- Keep car exhaust pipes clear of packed snow to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Secure loose objects. Put hot foods, large gifts, and anything that could fly around in a crash in the trunk.
- Prepare for weather emergencies by packing extra blankets, food, and diapers. Keep your phone charged and make sure someone at your destination knows the route you are planning to take.
To learn more holiday safety tips, visit: www.safekids.org/holidays.