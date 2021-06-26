Rotary Club of Milton reflects on progress through pandemic

MILTON, Ga. — With the Rotary year wrapping up June 30, the Milton club used its June 24 meeting at Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub to reflect on a trying year and to look forward to making more of an impact on the community.

The Milton Rotary achieved significant milestones despite the pandemic, President Susan Cammack said.

Last summer, the group held its first major fundraiser, a critical role the Rotary serves in the community, Cammack said.

With an expedited timetable, the group put together a cornhole tournament in downtown Crabapple that raised thousands of dollars for the Drake House, a North Fulton charity that provides assistance and housing to families and their children facing homelessness.

“In a matter of four hours we raised $6,000 for a fundraiser we put together in six weeks,” Cammack said. “So, I’m still blown away by that and the support the community gave us. It was great, and the Drake House was just shocked at the amount of money we were able to give them.”

The Rotary also spearheaded monthly service projects over the last year. At its last meeting, the club began collecting backpacks and school supplies that will be donated to North Fulton Community Charities, and presented “plarn” bedding to be provided to a local group helping the homeless. The bedding, created by crocheting strips of plastic bags and yarn together, provide a lightweight and easily cleaned sleeping surface. For those lacking in the skills to crochet, pre-manufactured lightweight beds were also donated.

Along with the “plarn” bedding, the group also held a blanket drive.

The Milton Rotary also increased its influence by adding more members despite many staying at home through the pandemic over the last year.

Cammack said Milton Rotary’s intimate nature versus larger clubs drew her into the chapter, but with about 16 members at the outset of last year, she wanted to draw others into the mix. A major part of the process, she said, is addressing some misconceptions people may have about Rotary.

For starters, Cammack said the organization has moved past its previous role as, essentially, a men’s club.

“It can be a stay-at-home mom’s club, it can be a working mom’s club, it can be a stay-at-home club for dads,” Cammack said. “If you have a heart to serve, you have a place in Rotary. That’s just been my motto this whole year. The new Rotary is more about those who want to help their community.”

As it looks ahead to a new year, Cammack said the group’s focus will remain on growing its membership and dedication to supporting the community through service projects.

The club meets on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Olde Blind Dog with a monthly social gathering. For more information about the group, visit miltonrotaryclub.org.