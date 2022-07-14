Roswell student selected to Governor’s Honors Program

ROSWELL, Ga. — Christopher Martini, a rising senior from the Cottage School in Roswell, has been selected to attend the 2022 Georgia Governor’s Honors Program hosted at Berry College in Rome, Georgia, this summer.
GHP is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors. Selection is based on a combination of ability and interest and is highly competitive. This is the 59th consecutive summer of GHP, making it the longest running Governor’s School in the nation.
Over 3,200 students were nominated at the state level, with nearly 1,400 competing as semifinalists in late February. Of those students, 641 were chosen as finalists, while 112 were chosen as alternatives. The students come from 205 different high schools across Georgia.
Martini will now embark on a four-week intensive study program that focuses on Social Sciences, an area he is passionate about.