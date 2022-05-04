Roswell Remembers Memorial Day ceremony set

ROSWELL, Ga. — The 23rd Roswell Remembers Memorial Day ceremony will take place at City Hall Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m.
Launched in 1998 after completion of the Faces of War memorial, the Roswell Remembers Memorial Day ceremony is intended to incorporate the holiday, families and community into one “great day of remembrance” honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
It is a joint effort between the City of Roswell and Roswell Rotary.
The grounds will open at 10 a.m., with pre-ceremony music by the Roswell New Horizons Band at 10:15 a.m. The program includes presentation of colors, national anthem, pledge of allegiance, invocation by Rev. Chuck Savage, laying of the wreath by the family of Jeff Pruitt, “Lest We Forget” POW-MIA, introduction of all the branches of the U.S. military and dance by the Tolbert Yilmaz Dance Troupe.
For the first time this year, the Roswell Garden Club will also have a dedication of the Blue Star and Gold Star Families Memorial Markers. The Blue Star Marker pays tribute to all those who have served, are serving and will serve in the United States Armed Services. The Gold Star Families Marker is a tribute to those who have lost a loved one in service to the United States.
Welcoming remarks will be shared by immediate Past President of the Garden Club of Georgia Barbara Bourque and VFW Gold Legacy Member Alfred Lipphardt, who will serve as the Blue Star guest speaker. Susan Price, mother of Marine Gunnery Sgt. Aaron M. Kenefick, will serve as the Gold Star speaker. Kenefick, a Roswell High School graduate, died in 2009 while supporting combat operations in Afghanistan.
Massee McKinley will provide special music followed by a 21-gun salute and taps by Jon Andersen. Food trucks, including A Little Nauti, Taco’s and Tequilas and Azzurri Pizza, will be available at the conclusion of the program.
Roswell City Hall is at 38 Hill Street.
— Chamian Cruz