Roswell Reads to feature author William Kent Krueger

As something of an early Father’s Day gift for all Atlanta-area fans of fiction, Roswell Reads has announced its 2023 featured writer. William Kent Krueger, New York Times bestselling author of “This Tender Land,” “Ordinary Grace” and 19 acclaimed books in the Cork O’Connor mystery series, is this year’s selection.
Krueger will discuss his latest novel, “The River We Remember,” at two fall events presented by Roswell Reads, an organization of Friends of the Roswell Library, in partnership with Roswell Cultural Arts and Bookmiser. On Sept. 29, he will speak at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center at 7 p.m. And, on Sept. 30, Krueger will lead a 10 a.m. writing workshop at the Roswell Adult Recreation Center. Tickets for both events are available online at roswellcac.com, by calling 770-594-6232, or at the RCAC. Copies of “The River We Remember” can be preordered at eventbrite.com/e/632982135607.
Meanwhile, there will be much ado about books happening locally this month. In addition to the list below, the first Juneteenth celebration planned by the city of Johns Creek is slated for June 17 and activities will include a book fair highlighting local African American authors.
“This is a great opportunity to introduce these successful writers to our community,” said Cynthia D. Jones, Juneteenth book fair coordinator. In addition to Jones, other book fair authors will include Eddie L. Johnson, Dottie Chapman Reed, Renee Bradford, Sharon-Horton Pellom, Leslie Renee Briscoe-Andrews and Celeste Johnson.
Details about Juneteenth and other June events are below.
Saturday, June 3, George Weinstein and Kim Conrey. Married authors Conrey and Weinstein will sign their latest novels, “Stealing Ares” and “Return to Hardscrabble Road.” 10:30 a.m. Free. Posman Books, 4105 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta, 470-509-5727. posmanbooks.com
Saturday, June 3, Tracy Solheim. Solheim will sign “It Had to Be You.” Noon. Free. Read It Again Bookstore, 3630 Peachtree Parkway No. 314, Suwanee. 770-232-9331. read-it-again.com
Thursday, June 8, Colleen Oakley. Oakley returns to spotlight “The Mostly True Story of Tanner & Louise.” 7 p.m. An Oakley book purchase is required. Read It Again Bookstore, 3630 Peachtree Parkway No. 314, Suwanee. 770-232-9331. read-it-again.com
Saturday, June 10, multiple writers. Meet and greet featuring six Red Clover authors. 1 p.m. Free. Poe & Company Bookstore, 1890 Heritage Walk, Suite P101, Milton. 770-797-5566. Poeandcompanybookstore.com
Thursday, June 15, Karen White. White, the New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of 34 titles, will chat about “The House on Prytania.” 5 p.m. Signing. Free. Poe & Company Bookstore, 1890 Heritage Walk, Suite P101, Milton. 770-797-5566. Poeandcompanybookstore.com
Saturday, June 17, Juneteenth Celebration. The city of Johns Creek’s first Juneteenth Celebration will include a book fair showcasing local African American authors. 3 p.m. Free. Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 678 512-3200. JohnsCreekGA.gov
Saturday, June 17, MJ Pankey. Pankey will talk about “Epic of Helinthia.” 3 p.m. Free. Read It Again Bookstore, 3630 Peachtree Parkway No. 314, Suwanee. 770-232-9331. read-it-again.com
Saturday, June 17, Melanie Sue Bowles, Robert Gwaltney. The double signing event will feature Bowles’ “Liberty Biscuit” and Gwaltney’s debut novel “The Cicada Tree.” 1 p.m. Free. Poe & Company Bookstore, 1890 Heritage Walk, Suite P101, Milton. 770-797-5566. Poeandcompanybookstore.com
Tuesday, June 20, Mike Nemeth, Cherie Claire, Fatima Henson. A Novel Idea presents the trio of authors in conversation, with books available to purchase through Bookmiser. 7 p.m. Free. Vintage Pizzeria, 5510 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-509-5611. anovelidea.us
Saturday, June 24, Mickey Dubrow. Dubrow will sign copies of “Always Agnes.” Noon. Free. Read It Again Bookstore, 3630 Peachtree Parkway No. 314, Suwanee. 770-232-9331. read-it-again.com
Saturday, June 24, Bonnie G. Busbin. Busbin will sign her children’s book, “Do You See Me in the Sea?” 1 p.m. Free. Poe & Company Bookstore, 1890 Heritage Walk, Suite P101, Milton. 770-797-5566. Poeandcompanybookstore.com
Saturday, June 24, Terri Parlato. Atlanta Authors is hosting the debut author regarding her thriller, “All the Dark Places.” 2 p.m. Signing. Free. The B Side on the second floor of the Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-509-5611. bookmiser.net/book-events.html
Monday, June 26, Lewis Clayton Bryant. Bryant will discuss his nonfiction work, “The Cold Case Murder of Fred Wilkerson: Untangling the Black Widow's Web in West Georgia.” 7 p.m. Free. Read It Again Bookstore, 3630 Peachtree Parkway No. 314, Suwanee. 770-232-9331. read-it-again.com
Tuesday, June 27, Lynn Cullen. The bestselling author of historical fiction will detail “The Woman With The Cure,” based on the true story of Dr. Dorothy Horstmann, whose groundbreaking research helped make the polio vaccine possible. 1 p.m. Signing. Free. Johns Creek Books and Gifts, 6000 Medlock Bridge Parkway, Suite B500, Johns Creek, 770-696-9999. johnscreekbooks.com
To submit an author event for the upcoming month, email Kathy Des Jardins Cioffi at kathydesjardins3@gmail.com by the 15th.