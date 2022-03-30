Roswell fire chaplain honored at Tribute to Achievement gala

ATLANTA — Roswell Fire Department Chaplain Dorie Griggs has long been recognized for her work in the community, but on March 25, she added one more accolade to her list.

Griggs was one of 15 women named to the Academy of Women Leaders at the 37th annual Tribute to Achievement gala. The event was hosted by LiveSafe Resources, a service organization that fights domestic violence, sexual abuse and elder abuse.

This year’s gala took place at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel and Convention Center and focused on children impacted by domestic violence. Griggs was recognized for exemplifying the qualities of leadership, achievement, dedication and generosity.

The night culminated with Cobb County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris being named the 2022 LiveSafe Resources Woman of the Year. The award is given out to one individual each year for their distinct leadership style as well as their expertise in balancing business, community and family.

Kylee Elliott, supporting survivors of murder-suicide project coordinator at the Georgia Commission for Family Violence, was also presented the Pat Head Dignity Award for “doing the right thing” for victims.

Griggs told the Herald she was honored to have been recognized at the gala among so many women “who are all very accomplished.”

After a career in various fields, including public relations, marketing and hospitality, Griggs earned her Master of Divinity degree from Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur in 2002. During her final year at Columbia, she developed a model of chaplaincy for journalists who cover traumatic events.

In 2014, she was named a Pioneer in Ministry Award recipient by Columbia Theological Seminary in appreciation for her ministry of presence with journalists and her support of parents of Citadel cadets at the Military College of South Carolina.

Griggs then completed a year in 2015 as a chaplain resident through the clinical pastoral education program at the Atlanta Veterans Affairs Medical Center, where she received recognition for her work in the surgical intensive care unit with the DAISY Team Award. She now serves on the Professional Advisory Group for the Office of Chaplain Services at the AVAMC.

Additionally, Griggs was among the first class of Roswell’s Community Emergency Response Team, which is made up of community volunteers who are integrated into emergency response efforts in the area. After completing the program, she said she was recruited by former Roswell Fire Lt. Chris Cooper to teach the Disaster Psychology Unit for CERT.

In 2017, the chaplain position became open, and Griggs became the department’s first female chaplain.

“Women chaplains aren’t unusual in hospital and other settings, but in the first-responder world, there aren’t many,” Griggs said. “… The important thing to know about chaplaincy that most people don’t realize is that it is not about forwarding a religion. It’s about being a listening, caring presence for people who are under extreme stress. We help people access their own sources of hope.”

While Griggs responds to both fire and police calls as needed, she said she’s only been called four or five times this year. Still, she tries to stop by the Roswell Fire Department frequently.

“As a chaplain, building relationships is a big part of what we do,” Griggs said. “You build relationships in a non-emergency situation so that when there are emergencies, people already know who you are and you’re not just a stranger showing up.”

When she’s not at the fire department, Griggs said she spends about 30 hours a week as a registry chaplain at Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta. There, she works with patients and their families as well as hospital staff who can use emotional and spiritual support in hard times. She started with the hospital in December 2020 amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.

In the past, Griggs has also served as the communications manager for the nonprofit Faith and The City, written a self-care advice column for newspaper journalists for the Southern Newspaper Publishers Association and served as a founding chair of the Military Ministry at Roswell Presbyterian Church.

Through it all, Griggs said her passion is “just being present for people who are going through a major life change – whatever that might be.”

“In the hospital,” Griggs said, “it’s usually medical-related like a terminal diagnosis or meeting with the families of patients who just died. In the fire department, … I’m there for the families of the deceased or the families that are impacted by a loss of property. Being that listening presence for someone who is going through a major life change is where God has called me to be.”

Griggs and her husband, Stanley Leary, have lived in Roswell since 1997. Together, they have three adult children.