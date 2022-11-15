Riverwood Christmas tree fundraiser returns

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Riverwood International Charter School is bringing back its annual Christmas tree fundraiser for the 28th year.
The funds go to support the school’s baseball team, and the entire operation consists of around 100 volunteers, including baseball coaches, players and parents.
The trees are Fraser firs grown on a farm outside Boone, North Carolina. Once the trees arrive to the Riverwood campus, they are arranged by size from 6 to 13 feet.
To secure a tree, customers must order online at riverwoodbaseball.com by Nov. 18. Customers select the size of their tree online and can pick a specific tree in person at Riverwood from Nov. 26-Nov. 28.
Prices are: 6-foot trees are $85; 7-foot trees are $100; 8-foot trees are $135; 9-foot trees are $200; 10-foot trees are $250; 11-foot trees are $325; 12-foot trees are $390; and 13-foot trees are $425.
Customers within the Riverwood district can also choose to have their trees delivered for an extra $40. Riverwood Baseball typically delivers about half of the approximately 300 trees they sell each year.
“With all of the product shortage and delays in the news, the thought of getting my Christmas tree delivered by the high school kids down the street sounds like a pretty good idea to me,” said Riverwood Athletic Association member Amy Frederick.
It is important that people place their order online and not show up expecting to buy a tree in person, as an exact number of trees are ordered in advance and shipped down at once.
Extras are ordered in case a few trees die or get damaged and when there are trees left over, they are donated to the fire station and families in need.