Registration opens for virtual gardening classes

NORTH FULTON, Ga. — Green thumb or not, the North Fulton Master Gardeners is collaborating with the University of Georgia Extension in Fulton County this fall to offer free virtual gardening education programming.
The series of four classes begins Sunday, Sept. 11, and will be available through live Zoom webinars and Facebook Live. Classes will also be available for later viewing at youtube.com/northfultonmastergardeners.
Each class will emphasize practical gardening activities at the time of year that is best suited for that activity. Participants may register for all four classes or just pick specific classes by registering online.
After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with information about how to join the webinar. If someone cannot attend the live session, they can register anyway to receive a recorded link to the class.
The four webinars that will be offered are: “All About Roses,” “Make Thyme for Herbs in Your Garden,” “Fabulous Fall Fairy Gardens” and “Gardens of the North Fulton Master Gardeners: Finding Gardening Inspiration Through Shared Ideas.”
The webinars are held every Sunday through Oct. 9 and typically take place at either 2 or 3 p.m.
For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/Fall2Fall2022NFMG-GardeningLectureSeries.
— Chamian Cruz