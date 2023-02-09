Recalling life in a segregated Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — Sandra Taylor remembers taking the bus with her mom in the 1950s from Roswell to Atlanta to shop. She would go down the aisle, notice empty seats on the bus and ask her mother if they could sit there.
“She would say, ‘Hush’ and just squeeze my hand and drag me to the back of the bus,” Taylor said.
Taylor and Charles Grogan, Roswell’s Black historian, added details to Roswell’s Black history that original documents couldn’t offer during a Feb. 2 presentation led by Roswell Historical Society Archivist Elaine DeNiro.
While no longer residents, Taylor and Grogan gave the packed audience in a Roswell Public Library conference room intertwining first-hand accounts of what it was like to grow up Black in a racially segregated city.
In “Black History: Honoring Our Past,” DeNiro described ledgers, news articles and photographs – some that included Taylor, Grogan, their family members and even some audience members, who would then bolster the history with their own experiences, or the experience of those that came before them, gathered from oral tradition.
Around the room, some uttered, “...Not much different than today.”
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
DeNiro began the account with the Cherokee Nation, which owned slaves based on an 1833 census. She followed up with the history of Roswell’s founding families, who reintroduced slaves to the area from the coast.
The enslaved were given land in 1855, DeNiro said, to establish a place of worship — Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Grogan remembered visiting with his uncle, whose parents were buried there. According to the cemetery’s description, the congregation dates to 1847.
In 1922, land was purchased where the current church building sits. The Rev. Joshua Grogan headed the church at the time, but years later, he baptized Taylor when she was 9. The reverend was her cousin.
“I remember him telling me to close my eyes, to hold my breath, that ‘I'll take care of you,’” Taylor said.
Grogan and Taylor recalled segregated movie theaters. The Roswell theater was off limits, so Taylor went to the one in Marietta, but upstairs. The bottom floor was reserved for Whites only.
“I don't think they ever cleaned upstairs,” Taylor said. “You would step on popcorn boxes and sticky soda on the floor.”
Grogan went to the theater in Alpharetta, also confined to the upstairs space. He worked as a cleaner at the Roswell theater, but he couldn’t attend a show.
“It never dawned on me,” Grogan said. “That’s just the way life was.”
Taylor and Grogan also spoke about their time attending Bailey Johnson, a school once named the Alpharetta Colored School.
Before the name change, Grogan attended for three months. Grogan said that his 1965 graduating class was the largest ever at 14 students.
Black fellowship
DeNiro spoke about Grove Way Community Center, which Taylor said was a haven for Black people to have a good time and fellowship in a safe place. Grogan had his 16th birthday party there.
But Grogan’s “most important thing” was the Josh Gibson Baseball League, later named the Roswell Flames, then the Southern Flames. The Black baseball league was organized by Grogan’s uncle, Charles Grogan, and two other men, Alonzo Allen and Estee Strickland. Games were held on Woodstock Road.
Grogan joined the team at age 15.
“That was the thing I loved the most — that Negro league,” Grogan said.
Taylor also remembered going to the games. Her dad was a baseball fanatic.
“It was such a joy to see him and his brothers and other Black people get together and have fun,” Taylor said. “The kids could watch and run around and eat the good food from the concessions … It was just the love for the game and for the people.”
Throughout the ’70s, Roswell remained a small, Southern town with little diversity, DeNiro said.
Young Black adults moved out of town to find housing and employment.
In 1971, Taylor and her new husband had a hard time finding housing, despite a fair housing law that should have gone into effect years before. While White people were told there were vacancies, Black people were told a different story, she said.
“A lot of the Black people that grew up in Roswell and wanted to stay in Roswell moved to Atlanta, College Park, DeKalb County, Cobb County because we could not get housing in Roswell,” Taylor said.
The dynamic changed in the ’80s and ’90s, DeNiro said, when there was an influx of northern Black families.
By 2000, the city’s historically Black neighborhoods had been threatened by development, DeNiro said, showing side-by-side photos of Webb Street. The picture from 2022 was drastically different.
Grogan and Taylor grew up on Webb Street, only feet away from one another.
“Growing up on Webb Street was fun because you knew everybody on the street,” Taylor said. “Everybody looked out for each other.”