Pet of the Week: Tedo

Tedo (ID# 51757364): Tedo says she's ready to ditch shelter life ASAP. This pretty brindle girl with a zest for life is perfect for your apartment or your big backyard. She's friendly, playful and smart. She knows her "sit' and "down" commands. She enjoys running around, rolling around and having fun.
To adopt or foster Tedo stop by Dekalb County Animal Services at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Chamblee, GA 30341.
Expand your family by 4 furry little feet; meet Tedo and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Tedo please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Tedo goes to a good home.
Our shelter is full of incredible pets waiting for homes. We must find 500 homes; will yours be one of them? To foster, adopt or meet your new furry friend, stop by DeKalb County Animal Services.