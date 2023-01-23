Pet of the Week: Junebug

Junebug (ID# 48001423) is a Lovebug. Her foster family describes her as a "sweet, sing-songy and loving soul who deep down just wants some love and some good cuddles." She will make an amazing pet for anyone with older children or an active family with a yard. Junebug knows basic commands like "sit," "lay down," and "stay." She even responds to "leave it," “roll over,” and "look at me."
Come and meet Junebug at DeKalb County Animal Services. To learn more, please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
