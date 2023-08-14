Pet of the Week: Fluttery

Fluttery (ID# 51723879) is an active low-ridin' girl with cute, short legs. She has lots of energy for playing and running in the yard. She will sniff any new surroundings until she's content and feels safe. Flutter on over to our Dekalb Animal Services shelter to meet all sorts of furry friends today at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee, GA 30340, or call us at 404-294-2286.
Expand your family by four furry little feet; meet Fluttery and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Fluttery stop in anytime or email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165. All potential adopters will be screened to ensure Fluttery goes to a good home.
The shelter is full. We need your help to make sure these pups get to live long and happy lives; foster or adopt to save a life and meet your new furry friend, stop by DeKalb County Animal Services.