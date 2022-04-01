Pet of the Week: Buck

Buck (ID# 44403007) loves toys and enjoys playing in the baby pools at the shelter. He just loves being outside and would make an enthusiastic and loyal companion. He knows basic obedience cues like "sit," "down," "stay" and "shake.”
Buck was very shy when he arrived at the shelter, and staff have had the pleasure of watching him blossom into an exuberant and affectionate boy. Not to mention handsome. To meet this 4-year-old cutie, visit DeKalb County Animal Services or email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
Don't work from home alone; expand your family by 4 furry little feet, meet Buck and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. If you would like more information about Buck please email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com or call (404) 294-2165; all potential adopters will be screened to ensure Buck goes to a good home.
How to Adopt your new best friend.
1. Browse our pets. Use the filter options to narrow your search.
2. Click the pet’s profile. 3. Click on the "Adopt Me" button to submit an adoption inquiry.
To help us maintain a safe environment, we ask that you follow the directions above to submit an adoption inquiry prior to visiting our shelter. We are following COVID-19 CDC guidelines by requiring masks and limiting the number of guests in our shelters at a time. We appreciate your patience with this new process and your commitment to saving our homeless animals.