Bubba (ID# 45178157) is a big 4-year-old boy who weighs 108 lbs. This friendly boy loves people and interacts positively with other dogs. Bubba is smart and already knows his sit, stay and down commands. He also has a super playful side and would love a big yard to run around in with his toys. If big and hunky is for you, Bubba is your dream dog. To meet Bubba, drop by the shelter or email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
Adopt your new best friend! Ask to meet Bubba and have a loving friend forever. All adoptions include your new pet's spay or neuter, vaccinations, microchip and more! For more information about Bubba please call (404) 294-2165 or email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com. All potential adopters will be screened to ensure Bubba goes to a good home. Hours: Mon-Fri, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. / Sat-Sun, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
How to Adopt your new best friend. 1. Browse our pets. Use the filter options to narrow your search. 2. Click the pet’s profile. 3. Click on the "Adopt Me" button to submit an adoption inquiry!
To help us maintain a safe environment, we ask that you follow the directions above to submit an adoption inquiry prior to visiting our shelter. We are following COVID-19 CDC guidelines by requiring masks and limiting the number of guests in our shelters at a time. We appreciate your patience with this new process and your commitment to saving our homeless animals.
