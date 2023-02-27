Teams of law enforcement officials and local groups square off in a series of tug-of-war matches Feb. 25 before jumping into Lake Acworth to support the Special Olympics of Georgia during the 2023 Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Plunge.
ALEX POPP/APPEN MEDIA
featured
Perimeter police take the plunge for Special Olympics of Georgia
ACWORTH, Ga. — Water temperatures weren’t exactly polar, but the cold drizzle over Acworth Beach Saturday, Feb. 25, made the Freezin’ for a Reason polar plunge live up to its name for the hundreds of people who rushed into the lake wearing cowboy hats, flight jumpsuits and tuxedo T-shirts.
The polar plunge, attended by law enforcement officials throughout North Georgia, is held each year to raise money and support athletes from the Special Olympics of Georgia.
During the event, dozens of costumed teams including officials from the Dunwoody and Sandy Springs police departments ran headlong into Lake Acworth and competed in beachside games of tug-of-war.
Officials said the event raised more than $191,000 and will support 17,000 Special Olympics athletes in Georgia.
Photos: Dunwoody police take the plunge for Special Olympics of Georgia
