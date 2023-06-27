Perimeter cities plan July 4 celebrations

NORTH METRO ATLANTA — There are countless different ways to celebrate Independence Day in the Atlanta area, like backyard BBQs, pool parties, fireworks shows, fun runs and parades.
But if you’re looking for a truly great way to celebrate the nation’s 247th birthday, here are two fan-favorite July 4th events in the Perimeter area this year.
Dunwoody July 4th Parade
Beginning at 9 a.m., Tuesday, July 4, scores of floats, marching bands, clowns and antique cars will parade through Dunwoody during the Dunwoody Homeowners Association’s annual July 4th Parade.
This year, the parade will honor Dunwoody High School’s 50th anniversary with the theme, “50 years of Wildcat Pride, celebrating Dunwoody High School’s past, present and future.”
Along with the floats, marching bands and other performers, people should expect to see a “less commercialized” side of the event, with students riding bikes, teams from the high school, and more of a “neighborhood feel,” event co-Chair Matt Webber said at an HOA meeting in February.
“Hopefully we're going to be able to bring a lot of the high school into the parade,” he said. “That's one thing we're really trying to do to make it younger.”
Webber and event co-Chair Penny Forman also announced Dunwoody High School Principal “Coach” Tom Bass and teacher Steve Fortenberry will serve as grand marshals.
The parade will start at Jett Ferry and Mt Vernon roads and will continue down Mt Vernon to Dunwoody Village.
More information about the parade and its route will be released through the Dunwoody Homeowners Association website, dunwoodyga.org.
Stars and Stripes Fireworks
The City of Sandy Springs will light up the night sky over City Springs July 4 during the annual Stars and Stripes Fireworks Celebration.
Festivities will begin on the City Springs lawn in downtown Sandy Springs at 4 p.m., with music from the Platinum Band Atlanta starting at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
“The turnout for this year’s events has been spectacular,” Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said. “I’m thrilled to welcome the crowd back to City Springs to celebrate our nation’s 247th birthday under the stars.”
Food trucks will start serving at 6 p.m., but visitors can bring their own food or purchase food from nearby restaurants. Alcohol will be permitted during the event, but only if purchased from on-site vendors.
Tents and personal speakers will not be permitted at the event, officials said.
For more information about the celebration, where to park, road closures and recommended viewing areas, visit citysprings.com/starsandstripes.