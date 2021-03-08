DUNWOODY, Ga. — Ann Hanlon, CEO of the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts, was the featured speaker at a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Dunwoody.
Hanlon spoke of the many successes of the CIDs in the area. Community Improvement Districts are self-taxing entities made up of commercial property owners that use the additional property taxes to help accelerate needed transportation and infrastructure improvements. The Perimeter CIDs, Hanlon said, have brought many improvements to transportation and beautification, earning Dunwoody the title of “the South’s premier livable center.”
The organization is actually two CIDs because a taxing district can lie in one county only. The PCIDs operate in Fulton and DeKalb counties.
Together, they spend $8 million a year, with projects chosen by the PCIDs Board of Directors, composed of elected representatives from Perimeter Mall, Ravinia, State Farm, Cox, UPS and others. The Dunwoody area has been recognized for having maintained economic stability during the pandemic.
The goals of the PCID include maintaining and enhancing access into and out of the district, by both transit and vehicle, Hanlon said. Another goal is enhancing mobility within the district for all modes of transportation, including sidewalks, bike lanes and trails, she said.
Hanlon emphasized the value of the cooperation of the City of Dunwoody, which is paying for half of a trail from Hammond to Perimeter Center West. She also said to watch for the upcoming mural art for MARTA at the Dunwoody station this spring.
