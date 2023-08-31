Park study: Chattahoochee River bolsters North Fulton community

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — National Park Service officials said more than 3.5 million people visited the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area in 2022, spending millions of dollars and bringing thousands of jobs to North Fulton County communities.
A recent National Park Service report shows that $176.6 million was spent around the park in 2022, supporting 2,372 jobs in the area. The Chattahoochee River National Park is a 48-mile waterway corridor stretching from Buford Dam in Forsyth County to Peachtree Creek in Atlanta.
“Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area provides great opportunities for outdoor recreation in the Atlanta region and attracts many out-of-town visitors,” Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area Superintendent Ann Honious said
National Park Service economists gathered this data as part of a nationwide park visitor spending analysis. Officials said the study showed the lodging, hospitality and restaurant industries were most affected by park attendance in 2022.
Officials said that 312 million visitors spent nearly $24 billion directly around national parks.
“Since 1916, the National Park Service has been entrusted with the care of our national parks,” National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said. “With the help of volunteers and partners, we safeguard these special places and share their stories with more than 300 million visitors every year.”
To learn more about the Chattahoochee River National Park visit www.nps.gov/chat.