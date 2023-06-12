Packed shelters offer free Friday adoptions

METRO ATLANTA, Ga. — LifeLine Animal Project, the organization that manages four shelters across Fulton and DeKalb County will offer free dog adoptions on Fridays throughout the summer starting June 2.
The free Friday adoptions will only apply to dogs who weigh 25 pounds or more and include spay or neuter surgery, vaccines and microchip services worth about $300.
The organization has struggled with overstuffed shelters for months. In January, hundreds of people turned out to the shelters after LifeLine announced it needed to adopt 150 dogs that faced euthanasia.
Now, for the first time in its 21-year history, all four shelters are operating at “critical capacity. In total, 1,366 animals are living at Fulton Animal Services, DeKalb County Animal Services, LifeLine Midtown and Community animal Center.
The Fulton Animal Services shelter is under quarantine until June 7 due to an outbreak of the canine flu.
LifeLine Animal Project asks people who can’t adopt a dog to foster animals in need or donate to the organization.