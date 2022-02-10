Orchestra Noir makes debut in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — The community grooved to the sounds of soul, funk and R&B last week, when, for the first time, Orchestra Noir took the stage at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center.
The Feb. 4 performance officially launched the Roswell Roots Festival, which is part of the city’s Black History Month celebration. Roswell Cultural Arts Supervisor Corinne Sutherlin said the show was sold out with about 600 in attendance.
“We received nothing but positive feedback from the community and the orchestra,” Sutherlin said. “It truly was a great way to kick off Roswell Roots.”
Founded in 2016 by Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers, the ensemble has gained national attention for its mission to celebrate Black music pioneers and introduce classical music to younger and more diverse audiences.
Rodgers said the show was an homage to old school R&B. The ensemble played 13 songs, including an original piece, “Before I Let Go” by Frankie Beverly and Maze, “It’s a Man’s World” by James Brown and “Respect,” Aretha Franklin’s signature piece written by Jerry Butler and Georgia native Otis Redding .
At the Jan. 24 City Council meeting, Roswell Cultural Arts Manager Beckie Hawkins said the Roswell Roots Committee, made up of volunteers, dedicates its time and energy year-round to ensure the festival remains relevant to the community and offers an engaging calendar of events and programs for all ages.
Roswell Roots Committee Chair Sharon Crumley said the festival was an idea made possible by Groveway Community Group President Gail Bohannon and the Roswell Recreation and Parks Department to recognize the contributions of the Black community and the evolution of the City of Roswell.
“From the earliest enslaved residents to the Bailey-Johnson Colored School to the college fair, the emphasis has been on being involved,” Crumley said. “We are the realization and fulfillment of those early residents’ ideals and are sharing the progress they could only imagine.”
Hawkins and Crumley also took the opportunity at the meeting to introduce a new logo for the Roswell Roots Festival that replaces the 20-year-old banner.
“Borrowing symbolism and colors from various African regions, the updated Roswell Roots logo uses a collection of symbols and rich colors to express the values and philosophy of our Roswell Roots Festival,” Hawkins said. “This logo illustrates the following: harmony, renewal, growth, harvest, protection, freedom, honor and remembrance, connection, healing, prosperity, wisdom, home and spirit.”
Following Orchestra Noir’s performance, the city hosted Super Museum Sunday on Feb. 6 at Barrington Hall, Bulloch Hall and the Smith Plantation. The event drew nearly 400 visitors, according to the city’s Historic Assets Division. Sutherlin said a theatrical presentation, “Reflections on Slavery,” at Barrington Hall had a total of 79 attendees.
An estimated 200 people also visited Mimosa Hall and Gardens, where Sutherlin said the city hosted the African Americans Inventors’ Exhibit, Creation Station and a special reading by children’s author Patrice McLaurin.
“Roswell Roots has an opportunity for all ages and is welcoming to all community members,” Sutherlin said. “We aim to educate, impact and promote cultural awareness city-wide. There are still so many amazing events this February, including Black History 101 on Saturday, Feb. 12, where we explore Black history and culture.”
“‘Lives Taken, Lives Remembered,’ a Fulton County Remembrance Coalition Quilt Project Exhibit, will be on display at the Roswell River Landing Feb. 18-20,” Sutherlin said. “Last but not least, we have ‘An Evening of Spoken Word’ with Ashlee Haze and Joan ‘Lyric’ Leslie on Feb. 25 and local children’s author Maisha Cerqueda, who will read ‘My Gnomies,’ followed by a Creation Station craft on Feb. 26.”
For more information, visit roswellroots.com.
