Old Soldiers Day marks milestones for veterans group

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — After nearly a century of change and conflict, times of peace, war, and everything in-between, American Legion Post 201 in Alpharetta has continued on in its mission to help local veterans.

That mission was on display Saturday, Aug. 8, as crowds gathered at the Legion Post on Wills Road in Alpharetta for the annual Old Soldiers Day celebration and festival. The morning event included barbecue, guest speakers and presentations from the Greater Atlanta Buffalo Soldiers and Johns Creek Veterans Association Honor Guard.

This year marked American Legion Post 201’s 75th anniversary and its 70th year of sponsoring the annual Old Soldiers Day celebration.

For the third year in a row, festivities did not feature the Old Soldiers Day Parade that once drew thousands to downtown Alpharetta.

The parade was cancelled in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021 the parade appeared to be on the brink of return, but plans were ultimately derailed after negotiations between the Legion and City of Alpharetta over costs for police and other services broke down.

But despite the parade’s absence, Legion officials say that their devotion to veterans and active-duty service members hasn’t changed a bit.

"The key is people still come, so it's still recognized,” Legion spokesman Harry Hollingsworth said during the event. “This is part of history going all the way back to the Revolutionary War. And those days need to be celebrated, and old soldiers … need to be celebrated also.”

Hollingsworth said local veterans want to bring the parade back and post members are working behind the scenes to make that happen. But they say they are not certain when that’s going to happen.

Speaking to the crowd on Saturday, State Rep. Chuck Martin praised the work the Legion does in the community and pledged to do whatever he can to bring the annual parade back in 2023.

“The American Legion has been a rock in our community,” Martin said. “You have my absolute pledge, to work with you to put this parade back on, to continue more than today and not let some external things get in the way.”

Martin, a former mayor of Alpharetta, also shared several memories of visiting the American Legion and attending the Old Soldiers Day celebration throughout his life.

He said participating in the annual celebration and being in the parade was one of the best experiences he’s ever had.

“It was something to look forward to,” he said. “As a high school student, as the mayor of the city of Alpharetta, and now as an adult.”

The event’s keynote speaker, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Maj. Gen. John King, also praised the Legion for it’s work with veterans in the community, saying he was humbled and honored to speak at the event.

King told the crowd that veterans groups like the Legion are “key” components of holding a community together.

“We come from so many backgrounds … but we have service as a common denominator,” he said.

Amid the current challenges facing the U.S. military, which include a sizable deficit in recruiting goals, those connections in communities across the nation are now even more important, he said.

“We have to go and tell our story,” King said. “Young men and young women today join the military because they have a family member. Because they have positive relationship with somebody who has served.”