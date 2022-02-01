Old Roswell says goodbye to icon Jimmy Hussain

ROSWELL, Ga. — When Mahfuz “Jimmy” Hussain started working at Rhea’s on the corner of Canton Street 38 years ago, he set out to create the “best burger in Roswell.”
It was the American Dream. Hussain was born in Bangladesh but immigrated to the U.S. nearly 50 years ago. After the restaurant’s namesake, Glenna “Rhea” Wheeler, died in 2013, Hussain took over and opened three more locations – Rhea’s II, Rhea’s III and Rhea’s IV.
But Rhea’s I, which was seemingly a hole-in-the-wall, became popular for Hussain, who had become a Roswell icon known not only for his burgers but his outlandish personality and genuine love for the community. Many Roswell natives said they lost both their friend and gathering place when he died of a heart attack Dec. 22, 2021. Hussain was 68.
“He knew a lot of families that had been here a long time or were second or third-generation Roswellians,” said Eric House, a Rhea’s customer of 14 years. “He always wanted you to sit at the counter to talk to you. If this was your first time there, that was the only time you were a stranger.”
One of those families was the Judy’s. Former Councilman Matt Judy said he started eating breakfast at Rhea’s with his dad, Preston Judy, in first grade, where he listened to the regular crew made up of former Mayor Jere Wood and former City Councilman Jerry Orlans talk all things Roswell every morning before school.
Judy, House, Wood, Orlans and countless others gathered at Gate City Brewing Company Jan. 23 for a final goodbye to Hussain. At the memorial, Jimmy’s daughter, Suhad Hussain, said her dad loved Matt so much he considered him his son and called everyone near his age “Matthew’s brother or sister.”
“Jimmy was my biggest fan,” Matt said. “He said, ‘Matt, you’re going to come back and be Mayor of Roswell.’ … Growing up, that was a big part of my life – listening to all the people of Roswell who really cared about it to where I wanted to come back one day and raise my family here and have my kids go eat at Jimmy’s, which they did.”
Preston said he considered Jimmy a close friend outside of Rhea’s and called him a “Roswell institution.” Anyone who wanted an authentic taste of Roswell, Preston said, went to Rhea’s for a Jimmy Special, including politicians, reporters, radio personalities, priests, preachers, police officers, firefighters and even actor Paul Newman. Wood said he loved to brag about Newman’s visit.
“When I had a guest, I would say, ‘I want to take you to the restaurant that Paul Newman used to go to,’” Wood said. “Let's just say it wasn't what they expected, but Jimmy will forever remain in our hearts. We'll never be able to replace him. Everybody loved Jimmy because Jimmy loved everybody.”
According to House, a Jimmy Special was one or two patties on Texas toast with bacon, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and cheese. For nearly four decades, six days a week, Jimmy would take a patty, smash it flat on the grill and then smash it again on the toast. He also started every morning cooking a mountain of bacon and rolling out biscuits.
“That was a Jimmy burger,” House said. “You either liked it his way or you didn’t get it, and he would tell you that.”
Former Fire Chief Ricky Spencer, a Roswell resident of 68 years, started going to Rhea’s before it was Rhea’s. Later, it became a favorite stop of the police and fire departments. Spencer said he still misses Jimmy’s biscuits and gravy but plans to support the Hussain family at their other locations.
“This has already been said once and I'm going to say it again,” Spencer said. “We love Jimmy and there wasn't a person I know that didn’t love Jimmy. A lot of people would come in and he would just talk. He didn't care what he said or who he said it to, but he was always your friend and people always came back to have a Rhea’s Special.”
Suhad said she’s awed by all of her dad’s close relationships. Despite saying he would close Rhea’s I at 40 years, she knew he would later make it 45 and then 50. There was no way her family would be able to drag him out of Rhea’s, she said.
“I always think about what he was able to create coming here,” Suhad said. “My dad didn’t have very much family here and decided to put himself in Roswell and he loves you all so much. … He would get so excited when y’all would bring your kids back. He would tell my mom and me, ‘See, that’s why I can't leave Canton Street, because what if they come back and I’m not there.’”
Jimmy’s wife Lilly, Suhad and son Saad Hussain will now take over Rhea’s II and III. Rhea’s IV closed years ago, and Suhad said they will close Rhea’s I, because it couldn’t possibly be the same without her dad.
On a GoFundMe page for his family, Matt Judy’s wife, Allison Judy, wrote it was his dream for Suhad to graduate from the University of South Carolina, where she is a senior.
“Let's help give back to Jimmy and his legacy by making monetary contributions that will help relieve his family’s stress and angst during this time of transition both personally and for the Rhea's restaurants,” Allison wrote. “Any amount helps and is appreciated; however, please dig deep so we can care for the Hussain family in the way that Jimmy cared for his community over the years.”
To donate, visit gofundme.com/jimmy-hussain-memorial-fund. As of Jan. 27, the fundraiser had raised $6,100 out of its $15,000 goal.
