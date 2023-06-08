Officials unveil Dunwoody MARTA station mural

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody officials have cut the ribbon on a public art project to install a massive mural at the city’s MARTA station on Hammond Drive.
“Flora Chroma” a mural by the internationally known artist DAAS was unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony adjacent to the station on Hammond Drive June 1. The mural was installed as part of a collaboration between the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts, the City of Dunwoody, the Dunwoody Development Authority, the Dunwoody Art Commission and Living Walls.
In remarks before the ribbon cutting, the artist known as DAAS, said he painted the 2,400-square-foot mural as a celebration of the “exquisite beauty of color and nature,” focusing on Georgia’s state flower, the Cherokee Rose, and the Azalea flower.
DAAS said he is often asked why public art is important and loves to talk about the impact that murals and other public artworks can have on the community.
“The significance of public art lies in its ability to engage us in thought-provoking and emotional ways,” DAAS said. “It not only sparks conversation but also enhances our surroundings, injecting vitality into the mundane aspects of everyday life. The greatest attribute of public art is its inclusive nature, embracing and benefiting everybody in the community while contributing to the overall well-being of our society.”
Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said the mural is now “the jewel of public art” displayed in the city and is especially impressive, considering Dunwoody had virtually no public art a few years ago.
Deutsch said installation of ‘Flora Chroma’ at the Dunwoody MARTA Station, one of the fastest growing areas in the city, is also a step toward the city’s mission of making Dunwoody more beautiful and walkable.
“We know that one way we get people out to walk, rather than in their cars, is to make their path interesting, and this mural is fantastic,” she said. “For decades to come, thousands of people on a daily basis will pass it and enjoy it.”