Northern Ridge names September Eagle Scouts

The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (cties of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) has announced its newest Eagle Scouts, who completed their Eagle Board of Review on Sept. 30, 2021 at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church.
The new Eagle Scouts are:
Ethan Loy, of Troop 2000, sponsored by Johns Creek Presbyterian Church, whose project was the design and construction of two long shelves to store string bass cases, a double shelf to store the school’s instruments, two shelf dividers and retouching an outdoor staircase with new pebbles for Johns Creek High School.
Kevin Murray Jr., of Troop 7153, sponsored by St. Brigid Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of three picnic tables for the soccer field at Holy Redeemer Catholic School.
John Powell, of Troop 985, sponsored by Northbrook United Methodist Church, whose project was the collection of worn or damaged American flags and then holding a retirement ceremony for them.
Cory Borek, of Troop 1459, sponsored by St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, whose project was the design and construction of a new staircase in the woods behind St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church outdoor chapel, making access to North Park easier.
David Nelson, of Troop 356, sponsored by Fellowship Christian School, whose project was the design and construction of three stowable storm shutters, door screen covers to shield the two doors from inclement weather and two screens over the basement windows at Living Science Home Studies.
Garrett Burch, of Troop 431, sponsored by Roswell United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of a set of bookshelves on wheels to house all the sheet music for the Roswell High School Band room.
David Melonakos, of Troop 1717, sponsored by Cross of Life Lutheran Church, whose project was the rebuilding of the lectern for the outdoor classroom at Milton High School as well as rebuilding and painting the two drum major podium boxes for Milton High School.
Jerry Song, of Troop 841, sponsored by St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of four benches and a picnic table to help create an open-air meeting area at Lebanon Baptist Church.
Alexander Van Alstyne, of Troop 143, sponsored by John’s Creek United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of 11 benches for Saint Columba’s Church.
Connor Siddall, of Troop 629, sponsored by Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of two raised garden beds, at Northwood Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.