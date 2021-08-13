Northern Ridge names new Eagle Scouts

NORTH METRO ATLANTA — The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scouts, who completed their Eagle Board of Review on July 29 at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church.
Left to right
Jeremiah Jung, of Troop 3143, sponsored by John’s Creek United Methodist Church, whose project was painting all the curbs bright yellow at the Korean Community Presbyterian Church
Raul Sankhe, of Troop 2000, sponsored by Johns Creek Presbyterian Church, whose project was the design and creation of a sensory table for disabled adults. He also designed and constructed 3 raised vegetable gardens.
Noah Prevallet, of Troop 3000, sponsored by Birmingham United Methodist Church, whose project was the creation of a firepit with benches, in the woods located at Christ the Sheppard Church. Noah also created a path to this fire ring area.
Haricharan Tanguturu, of Troop 27, sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church, whose project was the design and construction of two picnic tables and four benches for the United Way of Forsyth building.
Alex Wiklund, of Troop 10, sponsored by St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of a meditation labyrinth at Webb Bridge Park
Sudarshan Dhanabalan, of Troop 143, sponsored by John’s Creek United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of a utility shed for the Special Needs School of Gwinnett. Sudarshan also painted eight existing benches at the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.