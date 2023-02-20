Northern Ridge lists January Eagle Scouts

The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District, which includes the cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek and Milton, is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scouts, who completed their Eagle Board of Review on January 26, 2023, at Johns Creek Presbyterian Church.
Top Row, from left:
Josh Arneson, of Troop 1134, sponsored by St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, whose project was the design and creation 40 fleece blankets for CURE childhood cancer.
William Giesler, of Troop 431, sponsored by Roswell United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of three picnic tables for Fulton Academy of Science and Technology .
Edgar Adrian Martinez Morales, of Troop 10, sponsored by St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of four benches for the Soccer Fields at Friendship Christian School.
Alan Albert, of Troop 10, sponsored by St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, whose project was the collection of over 1,200 food and household items (such as cooking oil, dishwashing detergent, toilet paper, kitchen paper napkins, laundry detergent, rice, salt, sugar, dry beans, cereals, toothpaste and hand soap) to give to the Missionaries of Charity in Atlanta.
Yudhajith Murugan, of Troop 27, sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church, whose project was the design and construction of three picnic tables for the Sri Shiva Durga Temple.
Bottom row, from left:
Joshua Gaus, of Troop 1134, sponsored by St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction activity boards for special needs individuals. Joshua built 12 boards of manipulable objects and another set of 12 boards of tactile materials that provide sensory feedback for adults with dementia, for the St. George Village Retirement Community. Joshua also constructed three activity boards of fun manipulable objects, and another set of three boards will consist of tactile materials that provide sensory feedback for youth with special needs disabilities, at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church. Joshua also built wooden rolling carts to house all these activity boards.
Roumika Patil, of Troop 432, sponsored by Roswell United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of wooden ramp, two metal shelves, and a raised pollinator bed for the Mabry Community Garden.
David Breen, of Troop 1486, sponsored by North River Baptist Church, whose project was the design and construction of six benches for the outdoor meeting area, at North River Baptist Church
Mason Myhand, of Troop 629, sponsored by Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, whose project was two parts; first, he collected over 33 feed and supply items that feed and aid in care of the animals such as ducks, chickens, rabbits and goats, at the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center. Myles also led volunteers in a total cleaning of all the animal pens and shelters at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center
Brian Jeffries, of Troop 3000, sponsored by Birmingham United Methodist Church whose project was design and construction of a firewood shed for Birmingham United Methodist Church.