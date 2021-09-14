Northern Ridge District names new Eagle Scouts

The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scouts, who completed their Eagle Board of Review on August 19, 2021, at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. The district honored a record-breaking 20 Eagle Scouts.
Pictured in top row, from left are:
Abdur Arif, of Troop 12, sponsored by Muslim American Society Youth Center, whose project was the renovation of the outside deck for the satellite building of the Islamic Center of North Fulton. The renovation included replacing old fencing, planks, footboards of the deck and sanding and water sealing the finished deck
Aley El-Olemy, of Troop 12, sponsored by Muslim American Society Youth Center, whose project was the rebuilding of a fence along the far side of a drainage pond at the Hamzah Islamic Center.
Jacob Grigsby, of Troop 629, sponsored by Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of three raised plant beds for Fulton Science Academy.
Cameron Scott, of Troop 51, sponsored by American Legion Post 201, whose project was the design and construction of large wheel chair wheel storage cabinet for Blaze Sports America, an organization that provides youth and veterans with physical disabilities adaptive sports and activities.
Jacob Bullock, of Troop 430, sponsored by St. David’s Episcopal Church, whose project was the renovation of the garden located at Dolvin Elementary School. Jacob cleared the garden of debris, laid new landscape fabric and weed preventative, then removed and replaced all the warped and rotten wood on the picnic tables in the garden.
Eric Rohwer, of Troop 1486, sponsored by North River Baptist Church, whose project was the design and construction of three wooden benches for the youth group at North River Baptist Church.
Charles Reynolds, of Troop 1459, sponsored by St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, whose project was the removal and replacement of all the benches in the outdoor classroom located at Milton High School.
In middle row, from left are:
Soahum Shah, of Troop 3000, sponsored by Birmingham United Methodist Church, whose project was the design, construction and installation of four raised gardens at Birmingham Falls Elementary School.
Yashad Devadatta Gurude, of Troop 69, sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, whose project was design and construction of 10 wooden trail posts along the Bell Memorial dirt trail and a bench as a visual blocker on the dirt trail.
Bradley Jones, of Troop 206, sponsored by Zion Missionary Baptist Church, whose project was the design and construction of two solar-powered cell phone charging stations at Don White Memorial Park.
Benjamin Hayes, of Troop 629, sponsored by Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of two 10-foot sections of a boardwalk on a marshy trail at Autry Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center.
Benjamin Leach, of Troop 1134, sponsored by St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, whose project was the demolition and replacement with newly constructed benches, and podium at the Senior Courtyard of Blessed Trinity Catholic High School.
Nolan Thompson, of Troop 1486, sponsored by North River Baptist Church, whose project was the design and construction of a fire pit and woodshed for North River Baptist Church.
George Brown, of Troop 3000, sponsored by Birmingham United Methodist Church, whose project was the design, construction and installation of two bat habitats at Birmingham Park.
In the front row, from left are:
Audrey Brinser, of Troop 1857G, sponsored by Christ the Shepard Lutheran Church, whose project was design and construction of Bocce Ball Courts at the Adult Activity Center at North Park.
Collin Burdette, of Troop 356, sponsored by Fellowship Christian School, whose project was the design and construction of four corn hole games and an elevated planter for the Eaton Academy.
Michael DeCarlo, of Troop 1459, sponsored by St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, whose project was the refurbishment of a gravel trail in front of Summit Hill Elementary School. This also included repair and restoration of three benches along the trail.
John Watkins, of Troop 51, sponsored by American Legion Post 201, whose project was the design and construction of four mobile wooden benches for Alpharetta Elementary School’s playground.
Trevor O’Connell , of Troop 1717, sponsored by Cross of Life Lutheran Church, whose project was the design and construction of two sensory walls and one balance beam in the playground of the Cross of Life Church Preschool.
Alec Borneman, of Troop 10, sponsored by St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, whose project was the design, construction and installation of eight directional signs and 16 arrow signs for the Southeastern Railway Museum.
