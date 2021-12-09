Northern Ridge announces October Eagle Scouts

The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District’s newest Eagle Scouts include, top row, from left: Samuel Lee of Troop 143; Ashrit Rebbapragada of Troop 1459; Nicholas Freeman of Troop 356; Vince Rittmeyer of Troop 1486; Matthew Albitz of Troop 430; and Alex Yang, of Troop 2143. Bottom row, from left: Quentin Proels of Troop 2143; Saurab Rao of Troop 69; Aaron Urbanawiz of Troop 1857; William Jackson of Troop 1717; Daniel Tarrant of Troop 1717; Gianluca Ruocco of Troop 1717; and Luke Janco of Troop 431.