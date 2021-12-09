Northern Ridge announces October Eagle Scouts

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) has announced its newest Eagle Scouts, who completed their Eagle Board of Review on October 28, 2021, at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church.
Here is a list of the honorees:
Samuel Lee, of Troop 143, sponsored by John’s Creek United Methodist Church, whose project was the Collection of 200 personal care toiletry packages, each containing deodorant, wash clothes, disposable razor, toothbrush, toothpaste, soap and a pair of socks as well as 24 boxes full of other additional toiletry items for the North Fulton Community Charities.
Ashrit Rebbapragada, of Troop 1459, sponsored by St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, whose project was the design and construction of three large wooden bookshelves on wheels, for the Chinmaya Mission Alpharetta.
Nicholas Freeman, of Troop 356, sponsored by Fellowship Christian School, whose project was the repair and reconstruction of existing shelves, redoing the cubby slots on a large storage cabinet and adding wall hooks to the band room at Roswell High School.
Vince Rittmeyer, of Troop 1486, sponsored by North River Baptist Church, whose project was the design and construction of a 3-foot stage with railing and steps for the outdoor prayer area of the North River Baptist Church.
Matthew Albitz, of Troop 430, sponsored by St. David’s Episcopal Church, whose project was the design and construction of four raised garden beds with plants, a wire compost bin, construction of a storage bench and connecting the rain barrel irrigation system to the new garden beds.
Alex Yang, of Troop 2143, sponsored by Johns Creek First United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of an outdoor fire ring and four benches for the Korean Community Presbyterian Church.
Quentin Proels, of Troop 2143, sponsored by Johns Creek First United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of two outdoor benches and archway entrance for the outdoor prayer area at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.
Saurab Rao, of Troop 69, sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of a bicycle repair station and a wooden picnic table for the Roswell/Alpharetta Mountain Biking Trail.
Aaron Urbanawiz, of Troop 1857, sponsored by Christ the Shepard Lutheran Church, whose project was the design and construction of four wooden benches for Camp Twin Lakes, a camp for children with serious illnesses, disabilities and other life challenges.
William Jackson, of Troop 1717, sponsored by Cross of Life Lutheran Church, whose project was the design and creation of a set of two-over and two-under logs obstacles and an 8-foot climb for the Roswell Public Safety Training Center obstacle course.
Daniel Tarrant, of Troop 1717, sponsored by Cross of Life Lutheran Church, whose project was the design and construction of a large cubby bookshelf for the wrestling team practice room at Mill Springs Academy.
Gianluca Ruocco, of Troop 1717, sponsored by Cross of Life Lutheran Church, whose project was design and construction work for amenities at the Old Rucker Farm, in Alpharetta.
Luke Janco, of Troop 431, sponsored by Roswell United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of two 10-foot farmhouse tables with benches for the Roswell United Methodist Church Coffeehouse.
