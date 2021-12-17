Northern Ridge announces November Eagle Scouts

The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scouts, who completed their Eagle Board of Review on November 29, 2021, at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church.
Top Row Left to Right
Evan Douglass, of Troop 10, sponsored by St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, whose project was the demolition and rebuilding of a Ga Ga Ball Pit at Valor Christian Academy.
Benjamin Rodes, of Troop 431, sponsored by Roswell United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of a free-standing cabinet shelving unit to store boxes of the reusable materials, for the food distribution service, of Roswell United Methodist Church.
Joshua Eberhardt, of Troop 2206, sponsored by St. James United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of 3 benches at the meditation trail at Beth Tikvak Temple as well as landscaping the area the benches were located
Sri-Kaushal Ramana, of Troop 429, sponsored by Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, whose project was the design and construction of two picnic tables and the power washing of the concrete platform the tables were placed on, at Piney Grove Middle School.
William Frankle, of Troop 1134, sponsored by St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of a brick paver fire, pit complete with bench seating, for the Wildlife Action Center, at Acworth, Ga.
Andrew Robertson, of Troop 1134, sponsored by St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, whose project was the renovation of the food storage shelves at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church. Andrew built shelving, improved some existing shelving and shelving units.
Andrew Jahng, of Troop 629, sponsored by Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of 3 sections of a boardwalk on a marshy trail at Autry Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center.
Bottom Row Left to Right
Evan Le, of Troop 2000, sponsored by Johns Creek Presbyterian Church, whose project was the design and construction of two sections of boardwalk for Perimeter Trail at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center.
Carter Birdwell, of Troop 69, sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of a paver and brick path in the grassy area between the side door of the Methodist Youth Center (MYC) and the front entrance of Vine Branch Chapel at Alpharetta First United Methodist Church.
Sathvik Vangavolu, of Troop 3143, sponsored by John’s Creek United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of a large shoe rack for the Shiv Mandir Hindu Temple of Atlanta.
Samay Desai, of Troop 3143, sponsored by John’s Creek United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of a pathway from the parking lot to the school building at Alpharetta High School.
Connor Kelly, of Troop 69, sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, whose project was the cleaning and painting of the exterior Athletic field storage shed, the press box, and 2 equipment tables, as well as the construction and installation of a new flagpole at the Press box, for Piney Grove Middle School
Parker Vidmar, of Troop 841, sponsored by St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of 4 two-seater Piano benches with adjustable footrests, that are also storage units, for the George Center of Music.
Mari K. Gerhardstein, of Troop 2000G, sponsored by Johns Creek Presbyterian Church, whose project was the design, construction and stocking of two little libraries, one located at Cliftondale Elementary School and the other located at Liberty Pointe Elementary School.
Robert Cameron Hood-Cree, of Troop 1717, sponsored by Cross of Life Lutheran Church, whose project was the design and construction of two (2) Picnic tables for the Roswell High School Art yard.
