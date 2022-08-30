Northern Ridge announces new Eagle Scouts

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scouts, who completed their Eagle Board of Review on July 28, 2022, at Johns Creek Presbyterian Church.
Top row, from left:
Rayaan Rahman, of Troop 12, sponsored by Muslim American Society Youth Center, whose project was the renovation of the environmental learning garden at Amana Academy. Rayaan installed a fence on the back side of the garden and replaced all the damaged garden beds.
Vinod Ruppa-Kasani, of Troop 69, sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, whose project was collection and creation of 61 toiletry kits and 95 snack kits for the Cure Childhood Cancer Organization.
Thomas Leekley, of Troop 1459, sponsored by St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, whose project was the removal and replacement of two benches, repair of two picnic tables, and construction of a new picnic table for St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church.
Henry Tang, of Troop 27, sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church, whose project was the design and construction of 20 resin information signs for Autry Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center. Henry also conducted a food and bedding collation for the animals at Autry Mill Nature Preserve.
Nikhil Acharya, of Troop 841, sponsored by St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of a 3-Bin Compost Knox at Old Rucker Farm.
Rohith Acharya, of Troop 841, sponsored by St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of an outdoor chicken run at the Old Rucker Farm.
Middle row, from left:
Alexander Wang, of Troop 27, sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church, whose project was the design and construction of two life jacket loaner stations for the Little Hall Park and the Two Mile Creek Park Lake Lanier Recreation.
Stephen Kemmerer, of Troop 2143, sponsored by Johns Creek United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of a wooden bridge that spanned a rocky depressed area and a holding area for Fur-Kids Animal Shelter.
Alex Brandes, of Troop 10, sponsored by St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of two 24-cubicle cubbies for backpacks for the Notre Dame Academy.
Charleston Jones, of Troop 69, sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, whose project was the removal and then construction of three large park benches for the GaGA pit at Alpharetta First United Methodist campus.
Taylor Butler, of Troop 69, sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, whose project was the renovation of the percussion closet at Cambridge High School. Taylor built a cymbal shelf, a snare drum cradle that can hold seven snare drums, and stand shelves.
Anthony Delgais, of Troop 1134, sponsored by St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of a wooden box for collecting worn and damaged American flags, then holding a retirement ceremony for these flags. Anthony properly retired over 120 flags. He also created a manual for future retirement ceremonies.
Front row, from left:
Ben Crawford, of Troop 7153, sponsored by St. Brigid Catholic Church, whose project was the renovation of the Chattahoochee High School Marching Band's uniform closet, which included removing old shelving and replacing it with better shelving and storage equipment. Ben also inventoried the 2,500 uniform pieces.
David LeLoup, of Troop 27, sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church, whose project was the design and construction of a set of outdoor stairs for the back exit of the outdoor pavilion at Johns Creek Christian Church.
Venusha Buwaneka, of Troop 27, sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church, whose project was, was the design and construction of four picnic tables for the Georgia Budhist Viharaya.
William Sapong, of Troop 27, sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church, whose project was design and construction of a 15-foot retaining wall behind the pavilion at Johns Creek Christian Church.