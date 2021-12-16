Northern Ridge announces new Eagle Scout

The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scout, Ian Eyre, of Troop 1486, sponsored by North River Baptist Church, who completed his Eagle Board of Review on November 30, 2021 at Johns Creek Presbyterian Church.
Ian’s project was the clearing and mulching of a 600 foot trail, located at North River Baptist Church. Ian also installed warning signs on the trail warning of poisonous plants located on the trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.