Northern Ridge announces May Eagle Scouts

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scouts, who completed their Eagle Board of Review on May 26, 2022, at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church.
Top row, from left:
Thomas Ciaccia, of Troop 143, sponsored by John’s Creek United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of a five-place awards podium for the Cambridge High School Track and Field Program.
Thomas Merritt, of Troop 1134, sponsored by St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, whose project was refurbishing the playset at Little River United Methodist Church. Thomas pressure washed, removed and replaced all broken or damaged boards and then built a bench for parents to sit while their children play.
Camilo Lopez Morton, of Troop 7153, sponsored by St. Brigid Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of three wooden benches with a back rest for the "island" of grass on the Holy Redeemer School parking lot/blacktop.
Devon Smith, of Troop 429, sponsored by Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, whose project was painting game stencils on the blacktop, replacing a garden and mulching the playground area for Brookwood Elementary School.
Giovanni Xibille, of Troop 10, sponsored by St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of playground equipment for the preschool at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church. Giovanni built a stationary wooden truck and a miniature road for children to play with cars on.
Christian Matthews, of Troop 3000, sponsored by Birmingham United Methodist Church, whose project was cleaning and revitalizing the outdoor instructional area, located at Crabapple Crossing Elementary School. Work included pressure washing, removing graffiti, dirt, sealing and staining all benches, lecterns, and the whiteboard holder. Christian also aligned and secured the 6x6 wooden beams with rebar, mulched the teaching area surrounding the lectern and white board and built a wooden trash container.
Ryan Jones, of Troop 1717, sponsored by Cross of Life Lutheran Church, whose project was the design and construction of two Lending Libraries with a bench next to each, for the Old Rucker Farm for the City of Alpharetta.
Bottom row, from left:
Anthony Sutkus, of Troop 356, sponsored by Fellowship Christian School, whose project was the design and construction, of two outdoor ping pong tables and one set of corn hole game for Innovation Academy High School.
Adam King, of Troop 356, sponsored by Fellowship Christian School, whose project was the design and construction of three wooden benches with a back support and installing a permanent sunshade over two of the benches for Pre-K, elementary and middle school playgrounds at the King's Academy.
Aravindan Ezhilan, of Troop 3143, sponsored by John’s Creek United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of six wooden benches for the courtyard of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church.
Sriram Yerneni, of Troop 3143, sponsored by John’s Creek United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of a fence around the garden for Denmark High School.
Mason Webb, of Troop 3000, sponsored by Birmingham United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of a GaGa pit and four benches for Summit Hill Elementary School.
Benjamin Hubbs, of Troop 27, sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church, whose project was design and construction of two canoe racks and refurbishing 19 benches at the amphitheater located at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.
Aditya Vayalapalli, of Troop 27, sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church, whose project was design and construction of a large wooden shoe rack in the newly constructed Shiv Mandir.