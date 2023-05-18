Northern Ridge announces March Eagle Scouts

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scouts, who completed their Eagle Board of Review on March 23, at Johns Creek Presbyterian Church.
Pictured above, from left:
Nolan Sims, of Troop 1459, sponsored by St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, whose project was removing a set of lockers that are currently in the boys locker room at Milton High School and building an 18-foot-long shelving system with 6 feet of shelves separated by 6 feet of a double hanging racks for uniforms, and then another 6 feet of shelves to line the wall.
Timothy Schindler, of Troop 3000, sponsored by Birmingham United Methodist Church whose project was design and construction of a Gaga Pit for Crabapple Crossing Elementary School.
Joshua Justifus, of Troop 2000, sponsored by Johns Creek Presbyterian Church whose project was the design and Construction of three wooden picnic tables for the parking lot of Johns Creek High School.
Nathaniel Sonmez, of Troop 429, sponsored by Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, whose project was the design and creation of Hammock areas, with mulching, for the Brookwood Elementary School’s Victory Garden.
Jack McCammon, of Troop 3000, sponsored by Birmingham United Methodist Church whose project was design and construction of a community garden for the East DeKalb Boys and Girls Club and the Redan Recreation Center. This project included the design and construction of six raised garden beds and a storage shed.
Siddhartha Sai Yalavarthi, of Troop 27, sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church, whose project was the design and construction of a retention wall behind the outdoor pavilion at Johns Creek Christian Church.