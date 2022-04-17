Northern Ridge announces March Eagle Scouts

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District, which includes the cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek and Milton, has announced its newest Eagle Scouts who completed their Eagle Board of Review on March 31, 2022, at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church.
Mario Jimenez, of Troop 7153, sponsored by St. Brigid Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of a kiosk to display a cemetery map for Ebenezer UMC cemetery in Roswell. Mario also created the map and identified all the graves.
Alexander Sabatino, of Troop 226, sponsored by Bridge to Grace Church, whose project was the design and construction of a chicken coop with a runway for the Mount Pisgah Christian School.
Zachary Burke, of Troop 7153, sponsored by St. Brigid Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of two benches, color coded markers for every half mile and a course map for the cross country course at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School.
Brendan Hunt, of Troop 69, sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of three disc golf goals and a staircase between the 2nd and 3rd baskets for the youth center on the Alpharetta First United Methodist campus.
Jehan Patel, of Troop 300, sponsored by Birmingham United Methodist Church, whose project was enhancing the exterior of the building closest to the field at the Cox Road Athletic Complex.