Northern Ridge announces June Eagle Scouts

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce new Eagle Scouts, who completed their Eagle Board of Review on June 23, 2022, at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church.
Top row, from left:
Sriman Thangaraj, of Troop 143, sponsored by John’s Creek United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of four pet beds, a jungle gym, four dog bowl stations and a high jump, for Angels Among Us pet rescue.
Nabil Shash, of Troop 10, sponsored by St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of three picnic tables for the Valor Christian Academy.
Chet Manning, of Troop 69, sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, whose project was the removal, refurbishing and relocating of a basketball goal for Alpharetta United Methodist Church. Chet also painted and improved the drainage around the court.
Rajan Deo, of Troop 69, sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of four wooden sandboxes for the Southeastern Railway Museum.
Tushar Mundhra, of Troop 2000, sponsored by Johns Creek Presbyterian Church, whose project was the design and construction of a picnic table for the Georgia Alliance to end Homelessness. Tushar then collected and created 70 personal hygiene kits for visitors at the shelter.
Cole Greer, of Troop 3000, sponsored by Birmingham United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of a giant chess board and chess pieces for the playground of Crabapple Crossing Elementary School
Middle row, from left:
Aidan Batchelor, of Troop 10, sponsored by St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of two rolling mirrors and a frame for a prop canvas for the Alpharetta High School Marching Band.
Henry Leeman, of Troop 841, sponsored by St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of an outdoor shelter with a rainwater collection system for St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Oliver Stone, of Troop 841, sponsored by St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of a water break system to prevent water pooling at the Milton High School Cross Country Trail.
Grant Riley, of Troop 1857, sponsored by Christ the Shepard Lutheran Church, whose project was refurbishing the Jaguar Jungle at Abbotts Hill Elementary School by replacing old benches with newly constructed ones, replacing two broken birdhouses, repairing the lattice arch pergola, removing overgrowth along the fence line and cleaning the inside of the Jaguar Paw area.
Connor Collman, of Troop 1459, sponsored by St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, whose project was the design and construction of two bridges to cover two small valleys at the trail inside North Park.
Cash Thompson, of Troop 1486, sponsored by North River Baptist Church, whose project was the design and construction of two picnic tables for the trail behind North River Baptist Church.
Nicholas Meyer, of Troop 356, sponsored by Fellowship Christian School, whose project was the creation of a running path through a wooded area adjacent to Roswell High School for the cross country team.
Bottom row, from left:
Tyler R. Bothwell, of Troop 1857, sponsored by Christ the Shepard Lutheran Church, whose project was restoration of Big Creek Cemetery by removing weeds and overgrowth in and around the gravesites, and cleaning headstones with toothbrushes or gout brushes.
Jay Lothe, of Troop 1857, sponsored by Christ the Shepard Lutheran Church, whose project was the design and construction of 12 prosthetic hands for the Bowman Limb Foundation.
Ronan Chandaria, of Troop 841, sponsored by St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, whose project was the design, construction and installation of two navigation and eight education signs at Providence Park.
Madeline Sanders, of Troop 432, sponsored by Roswell United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of a vertical composting bin for the Old Rucker Road Farm Park.
Spencer Jaeger, of Troop 69, sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of four children’s picnic tables for the Children’s Development Academy.