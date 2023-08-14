Northern Ridge announces July Eagle Scouts

The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (Cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scouts, who completed their Eagle Board of Review on July 27, 2023, at Johns Creek Presbyterian Church.
Top Row—left to right:
Andrew Lampert, of Troop 1486, sponsored by North River Baptist Church, whose project was the design and construction of a puzzle table and a Lego table for Elkins Pointe Middle School.
Arya Iyer, of Troop 10, sponsored by St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of a Chicken Coop Rainwater Harvesting & Watering System for Old Rucker Farm Park.
Srinandan Remala, of Troop 3000, sponsored by Birmingham United Methodist Church, whose project was relocating and refurbishing six wood benches that are on an abandoned trail in Providence Park.
Nikhil Deo, Troop 69, sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction five raised outdoor gardens for the Southeastern Railway Museum.
Vignesh Burugupalli, of Troop 3000, sponsored by Birmingham United Methodist Church, whose project was design and construction of a trailhead kiosk which will contain a map of the newly reopened Providence Park.
Johan Jerry, Troop 69, sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of four benches for the soccer field basketball court area at Lake Winward Elementary School.
Caleb Hankinson, of Troop 2143, sponsored by The American Legion Post 251, whose project was the design and construction of a Gaga pit and ball Rack for Peachtree Corners Baptist Church.
Bottom Row, from left:
Julian Yelisetty, of Troop 2000, sponsored by Johns Creek Presbyterian Church, whose project was the design and construction of four raised garden boxes for Settles Bridge Elementary School.
Venkat Arun, of Troop 629, sponsored by Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of three picnic tables at Fulton Science Academy
Toby Chiu, of Troop 1486, sponsored by North River Baptist Church, whose project was the collection over 2,000 units of food for Meals by Grace Charity.
Patrick Jones, of Troop 10, sponsored by St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, whose project was replacing the soil in 10 planter boxes, dismantling three planter boxes, spreading mulch across designated areas, building six bird boxes, and landscaping a 25-foot diameter area by placing rocks around the edge and installing pine straw for Creekview Elementary School.
John Burton Jr., of Troop 143, sponsored by The American Legion Post 251, whose project was the design and construction of three raised gardens with mesh covering for Happyfeat, a nonprofit organization that supports individuals with special need.
Dhruv Jadhav, of Troop 143, sponsored by The American Legion Post 251, whose project was the design and construction of an information Kiosk, two raised block flower beds, and a gravel/stone path from the parking lot to the kiosk, at the greenway located at the Bell Road Roundabout.
Garrett Douglass, of Troop 10, sponsored by St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction 20 cat houses out of 50-quart coolers for Planned PEThood of Georgia.