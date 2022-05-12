Northern Ridge announces February Eagle Scouts

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District, which includes the cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek and Milton, has announced the Eagle Scouts who completed their Eagle Board of Review on February 24 at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church.
Prajwal Kumar, of Troop 69, sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, whose project was the renovation of a sections of the playground at the Children’s Developmental Academy.
William McBride, of Troop 51, sponsored by American Legion Post 201, whose project was the design, clearing and creation of a new trail at the Dunwoody Nature Center. William lined the trail with railroad ties.
Ryan Brown, of Troop 356, sponsored by Fellowship Christian School, whose project was the design and construction of two Lifejacket Loaner stations, at Lake Lanier Campgrounds.
Sattwik Mallavaram, of Troop 27, sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church, whose project was to clean up and re-organize 3 food storage areas for animals at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center.
Samuel Glotzbach, of Troop 356, sponsored by Fellowship Christian School, whose project was the design and construction of a Ga-Ga Ball Pit for River Eves Elementary School.
William Paul Montello, of Troop 7153, sponsored by St. Brigid Catholic Church, whose project was the design and creation of two sets of backless benches that will surround two trees in the shape of a square, all connected, with sides approximately 7 feet long for Holy Redeemer Catholic School.
Clayton Butler, of Troop 69, sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction two new picnic tables (A-frame) and two companion benches for the Methodist Youth Center (MYC) at Alpharetta First United Methodist Church.
John Jordan, of Troop 226, sponsored by Bridge to Grace Church, whose project was the collection of used dancewear such as leotards, tights, shoes and pointe shoes for the Roswell Dance Theater, that will send these items to schools in need in Haiti.
Justin Ng, of Troop 143, sponsored by John’s Creek United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of two large shelving units for the drum line of the Chattahoochee High School Marching Band.
Daniel Stadter, of Troop 430, sponsored by St. David’s Episcopal Church, whose project was the design and construction of six outdoor garden tables for the Chattahoochee Nature Center.
Zachary Williams, of Troop 985, sponsored by Northbrook United Methodist Church, whose project was a book collection for the new book vending machine located at Vickery Mill Elementary School.