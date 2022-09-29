Northern Ridge announces August Eagle Scouts

The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scouts, who completed their Eagle Board of Review on August 25, 2022, at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church.
Top row, from left:
Evan Hite, of Troop 7153, sponsored by St. Brigid Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction, of two picnic tables for Autry Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center.
Leonardo Hernandez, of Troop 10, sponsored by St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of six new benches for the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center.
Joshua Charlesworth, of Troop 51, sponsored by American Legion Post 201, whose project was the design, clearing and creation of a new trail at the Dunwoody Nature Center. William lined the trail with railroad ties.
Robert Kidd, of Troop 51, sponsored by American Legion Post 201, whose project was the design and construction of two trail bridges for the Big Creek Mountain Biking Park.
Ethan Phillips, of Troop 1459, sponsored by St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, whose project was the design and construction of three benches and a retaining wall, for North Park in Alpharetta.
Bottom row, from left:
Loveday Weimer-Johnson, of Troop 432, sponsored by Roswell United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of two shelving units for the PAWS Atlanta Animal Shelter.
Matthew Lawman, of Troop 1134, sponsored by St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, whose project was the design and construction of three shelving units for the Southeastern Railway Museum.
Matthew Armao, of Troop 143, sponsored by John’s Creek United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of five benches for the Southeastern Railway Museum.
Vikram Anand, of Troop 69, sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of five shoe racks for the Chinmaya Mission school.
Andrew Totenson, of Troop 629, sponsored by Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of two sections of a boardwalk with a ramp for the nature trails at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center.
Kenny Tsao, of Troop 69, sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of four raised garden beds for St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church Giving Garden.