Northern District lists newest Eagle Scouts

The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) has announced its newest Eagle Scouts, who completed their Eagle Board of Review on April 27 at Johns Creek Presbyterian Church.
Top row, from left:
Evan Self, Troop 51, sponsored by American Legion Post 201, whose project was the design and construction of a bench, rebuilding thee existing benches, and rebuilding and painting a set of bleachers for the Wexford Neighborhood HOA.
Aarnav Shankar, of Troop 2000, sponsored by Johns Creek Presbyterian Church whose project was the design and construction of two life jacket loaner stations, awareness information boards about life jacket safety at Old Federal Campground and Bolding Mill Campground at Lake Lanier.
Dominic DeLuca, of Troop 143, sponsored by John’s Creek United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction two garden beds after leveling the ground for Christ the Sheppard Lutheran Church.
Shaktik Bhattacharyya, of Troop 3143, sponsored by John’s Creek United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of two benches and the painting of a border fence for the Children's Development Academy of Roswell
Reece Hannah, of Troop 431, sponsored by Roswell United Methodist Church, whose project was the installation of a 100’ French drain with seven catch basins, outside the front doors of Roswell North Elementary School. Reece also removed dead plants and bushes and relandscaped with flowery bushes and river rock.
Patrick Flood, Troop 87, sponsored by Roswell Presbyterian Church, whose project was the renovation and restoration of the front landscape area, by installing two concrete footings for two benches he constructed, dug out several dead bushes, weeded the area and then mulched the area for Masonic Temple at Roswell.
Front row, from left:
Kayden Pham, of Troop 226, sponsored by Bridge to Grace Church, whose project was the design and construction of a kiosk to hold a map of the property for the Holy Vietnamese Martyr's Church
Michael Wilson, Troop 69, sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, whose project was repairing a fence that covers a cooling tower outside of Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, as well as replacing the 6-foot fence with an 8-foot fence.
Christopher Slemmer, of Troop 356, sponsored by Fellowship Christian School, whose project was the design and construction of four planter boxes for Roswell High School.
Henry Brown, of Troop 3000, sponsored by Birmingham United Methodist Church, whose project was designing and constructing a 10'x7'6" garden shed for the Milton High School Garden Club.
William Harrison, Troop 51, sponsored by American Legion Post 201, whose project was the design and construction of six wooden benches for the Children’s Development Academy of Roswell.
Aiden Clark, of Troop 3000, sponsored by Birmingham United Methodist Church, whose project was design and construction of a pergola and one accompanying bench and filling the area under the pergola with gravel for the Lion Heart School at The Cottage.