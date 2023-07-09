Northern District lists May Eagle Scouts

The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) has announced its newest Eagle Scouts who completed their Eagle Board of Review on May 25, 2023, at Johns Creek Presbyterian Church.
Top row, from left:
Matthys Serfontein, of Troop 2000, sponsored by Johns Creek Presbyterian Church, whose project was refurbishing the River Trail Middle School's Adventure Quest Outdoor Classroom Area by designing and constructing a concrete firepit with surrounding paved plinth, cleaning up the wooded area, removing undergrowth, removing fallen tree limbs, removing litter, mulching the entrance and constructing an outdoor serving table.
Joshua Alan Panuganti, of Troop 3143, sponsored by John’s Creek United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction three storage shelving units and a mobile storage cart for Waypoint Baptist Church.
Nicholas Sparkes, Troop 69, sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of three picnic tables and four benches for the Bridge House, a faith-based house for fully rehabilitated women who are relearning how to function and contribute to society.
Ian Fox, of Troop 356, sponsored by Fellowship Christian School, whose project was the design and construction of a 6-foot picnic table and a sunshade sail secured by wooden poles secured in the ground with concrete with hooks secured to the wall for the lunch area and painting of a 16 x 12-foot shed at the King's Academy High School.
Jason Lampert, of Troop 1486, sponsored by North River Baptist Church, whose project was the design and construction of two picnic tables, at North River Baptist Church.
Bottom row, from left:
Vance Visger, of Troop 3000, sponsored by Birmingham United Methodist Church, whose project was design and construction of an archway for the trail to Paul Anderson’s burial site at the Paul Anderson Youth Home, in Vidalia, Georgia.
Thomas Gamba, of Troop 1717, sponsored by Cross of Life Lutheran Church, whose project was the design and construction of shelving and reorganizing the sound and light system storage room at Elkins Pointe Middle School.
Vishnu Reddy, of Troop 27, sponsored by the Johns Creek Christian Church, whose project was relandscaping several islands in the parking lot as well as painting yellow around the island curb and constructing two sitting benches in the main outdoor eating area for North American Shirdi Sai Temple of Atlanta.
Kipras Kairys, of Troop 1459, sponsored by St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, whose project was removing a set of plastic storage shelves and replacing them with wooden shelving units for the preschool at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church.
John Bodamer, of Troop 143, sponsored by John’s Creek United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of five large wooden garbage bins for the Southeastern Railway Museum.
Arya Sabzevari, Troop 69, sponsored by Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, whose project was the design and construction of two ADA-compliant picnic tables for the Special Education Department of Alpharetta High School.