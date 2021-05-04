ALPHARETTA, Ga. — North Point Community Church and Fulton County Schools are partnering to collect new and gently used bikes to allow underserved students access to the fun rite of passage of owning a bike.
From May 2-14, North Point will be accepting bike donations at its church building, 4350 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta. Each bike will be given away with a new helmet, and counselors from Fulton County Schools will be helping to distribute them to the students who need them most.
North Point is also reaching out to local bike riding clubs and organizations for volunteers to inspect and make minor repairs to bikes on May 13.
“Several school counselors recently told us that bikes are one of the most frequently requested items by families in need,” said Ameera Joe, who leads NPCC’s work with local schools and charities. “We hope to rally the public and our church to help Fulton County Schools give as many bikes as possible to underserved students in time for summer break.”
To learn more about how to help, including making a monetary donation for the purchase of bikes and helmets, visit northpoint.org/bike-drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.