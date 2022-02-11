North Point Community Church hosts officials in leadership seminar

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta’s North Point Community Church hosted professionals, business leaders and mayors Feb. 10 for one of its Leadership Labs events, headlined by North Point founder and author Andy Stanley.
Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin and Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry attended the event, which focused on being an effective leader in any business or organization. Around 1,000 people registered for the event.
Stanley was introduced by John Deushane, president and general manager of 11 Alive. The church gave away a few items during Deushane’s speech, including copies of one of Stanley’s books.
“No matter what industry you’re in, leadership has been a challenge over the past couple of years,” Deushane said. “As leaders, we all need clarity even in times like the pandemic, when there was nothing clear at that time.”
Clarity was one of the defining factors in Stanley’s talk on leadership. He said as organizations grow larger, they become more complex and lose clarity. In turn, organizations lose sight of what’s important and begin to waste time and money.
Stanley said a simple way to ensure clarity is to make sure everyone in an organization can answer three questions in a single sentence: what their organization does, why they do it and how they fit in as an individual.
He said everyone in an organization should be able to answer the first two questions the same way, but the third answer should be unique to a person’s role. He said where a person fits into an organization isn’t just about their job description, but what the most critical aspect of their role is.
“I’m telling you, your folks are going to thank you,” Stanley said. “Because when they come to work, they’re going to know what we’re doing. They’re going to know why we’re doing it. That’s the inspiration, and they’re going to know that they have a critical role to play.”
Stanley said that leadership isn’t about being the smartest person in the room, but about having the right ideas and learning how to handle it. He said that he often struggled to succeed in grade school and college but eventually became a successful leader.
“Organizational leadership is not complicated, but it’s not easy,” Stanley said. “The reason it became simple for me is because I had to make it simple or I wouldn’t survive.”
North Point will hold its next Leadership Labs seminar online March 24. Ryan Jenkins, a renowned speaker and author will headline the event, focusing on the effects of loneliness in the workplace. Participants can register at the church’s website.
