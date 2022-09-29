North Point Church supply drive supports 1,000 students

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Donations of school supplies and snacks collected by North Point Community Church in Alpharetta will go toward helping more than 1,000 local students this school year.
Church officials said North Point’s Back-to-School Drive, held Aug. 14-28, raised donations from thousands of people in the church community and members of the public. The money was used to purchase school supplies and snacks for students who lack access to necessary supplies.
“Thanks to the generosity of thousands of individuals, numerous students in our area now have the tools they need to help them succeed this school year,” said Ameera Joe, who led the program for the church. “We are so thankful to everyone who helped make this happen.”
Over 1,000 students at Amana Academy, Brandywine Elementary, Centennial High School, Children’s Development Academy, Elkins Pointe Middle School, Mimosa Elementary and Hembree Springs Elementary benefited from the supply drive.
“Elkins Pointe Middle School is appreciative for the partnership in education with North Point Community Church,” said Erika Edwards, a school counselor. “By students receiving needed, adequate school supplies, it changes their lives and the financial needs of their families.”
School supplies were also donated to the Fulton County Division of Family and Children Services.
North Point Community Church is at 4350 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta. For more information visit www.northpoint.org.