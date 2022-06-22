North Metro United Methodist congregations navigate LGBTQ+ debates

CUMMING, Ga. — For many in Forsyth County, and in North Metro Atlanta, church is an integral part of life and community.

Organized religion offers a space for many to gather with those who share their beliefs and values and foster companionship. For members of the LGBTQ+ community, however, religious congregations can represent a frightening uncertainty. While some churches may be accepting of those with differing sexualities or gender identities, others may see those individuals as an affront, incompatible with their beliefs.

The United Methodist Church is a force of Christianity in North Georgia, with dozens of churches in North Metro Atlanta alone, each operated independently but with a shared set of beliefs. That unity was shaken early this month when the United Methodist Church’s North Georgia Conference announced that more than 70 churches in the area would disaffiliate from the greater United Methodist Church.

The split represents about 9 percent of the conference’s more than 700 North Georgia churches, though the disaffiliating congregations were mostly in small rural communities, representing about 3% of the UMC’s North Georgia membership. The disaffiliation, which is set to take effect at the end of the month, came amid debates within the UMC regarding same-sex marriage and the ability of gay people to become clergy members.

John Hutchinson, interim director of communications at Cumming First United Methodist Church, said disaffiliation is not a decision churches can make lightly. He said their church buildings and furnishings are owned by the UMC itself, rather than by the individual church. Congregations have to go through several processes and receive approval from their conference to disaffiliate.

In addition to being a lengthy process, Hutchinson also said disaffiliation is expensive for the individual churches.

Christian Headlines reported June 7 that some of the more conservative UMC congregations are planning to join the Global Methodist Church, a newly launched theologically conservative denomination, while more progressive UMC churches may also disaffiliate in the future to join the Liberation Methodist Connexion, an LGBTQ+ friendly denomination.

Cumming First UMC, which has about 2,500 members, is not disaffiliating from the church. Hutchinson, who also serves as the church’s director of music, worship and arts, said the church is accepting of LGBTQ+ members, though its members have varied opinions on the issue.

“We have the full gamut of opinions on this from the very conservative to the very progressive,” Hutchinson said. “We have gay members who are very open about that, and who we welcome in every way, shape and form. We really do strive earnestly to welcome all people, to love all people and value all people regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, physical, mental, emotional ability, any of that. So that’s our church position.”

Hutchinson also said Cumming First cannot perform same-sex weddings under the UMC’s codes. The denomination’s policies are codified in what it calls the Book of Discipline, which also prohibits the ordaining of “practicing” homosexuals as clergy.

Hutchinson said that Cumming First strives to be inclusive of all people, and that if the greater UMC opts to change its policies on homosexuality, Cumming First will follow its guidance.

“We are a United Methodist Church, and as such, we follow the Book of Discipline, period,” Hutchinson said. “At the same time, we do everything we possibly can to welcome everyone, love everyone regardless of who they are. We do everything we can to include people up to what the church allows, which quite frankly is just about everything. And if the church changes, then we will be even more inclusive.”

In addition to Cumming First, Appen Media reached out to six other UMC congregations in North Metro Atlanta. Some did not respond, and those that did either declined to comment or did not engage on the topic of LGBTQ+ issues.